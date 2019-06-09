PM Modi urges high-energy consumers to emulate solar-powered Kochi airport model

Kochi: Impressed by the fully solar-powered operations at the Cochin International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it should be an inspiring model for energy guzzlers and suggested that stadiums can tap the natural resource for achieving power neutrality.

During his brief stopover visit on Saturday, Modi hailed the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) for being the world’s first fully solar-powered airport, a statement issued by the CIAL said here on Sunday.

During a discussion with CIAL Managing Director V J Kurian, the prime minister endorsed the effort in tapping green energy for operating the airport, which has won it the United Nations Champions of the Earth award in 2018, the statement said.

The CIAL model of solarisation should inspire all other high-energy consumers, Modi said, adding that the possibilities of laying solar panels at probable locations needed to be explored.

He also suggested that the roof of the galleries of stadiums could be used for that.