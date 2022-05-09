Nation Other News 09 May 2022 Telangana Governor l ...
Telangana Governor lauds Red Cross Society

Published May 9, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 8:37 am IST
The Govenor called for increased awareness on thalassemia and the need for blood transfusions of patients who suffer from this disease
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations with Raj Bhavan Parivar in Hyderabad on Sunday. — Twitter
 On the occasion of Mother's Day, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations with Raj Bhavan Parivar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called for increased awareness on thalassemia and the need for blood transfusions of patients who suffer from this disease.

Speaking at the World Red Cross Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor appreciated the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, and its activities in promoting blood donations, and ensuring regular blood transfusion to thalassemia patients, and service activities during natural calamities and other emergencies. She also called for enrolment of more volunteers in Red Cross, Youth Red Cross and Junior Red Cross to prepare them as torchbearers of future service. The Governor was interacting with state and district unit functionaries of the Red Cross.

 

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated CARE Vatsalya, a woman and child facility at CARE Hospitals. Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing, Swathi Lakra, badminton player Jwala Gutta and actress Catherine Tresa also attended the event. CARE Vatsalya Woman & Child Institute provides services in a range of specialties including Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Fetal medicine and Neonatal Care.

