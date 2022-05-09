Nation Other News 09 May 2022 Garbage dumps at alm ...
Nation, In Other News

Garbage dumps at almost every nook and corner of Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published May 9, 2022, 8:01 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 8:56 am IST
Residents point an accusing finger at GHMC apathy, which in its quest to make Hyd a bin-free city, is ignoring trash piles in every corner
Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.(S. Surender Reddy/DC
 Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.(S. Surender Reddy/DC

Hyderabad: How does Hyderabad justify the title of ‘Best self-sustaining city’ and the Swachh Survekshan award that it has been conferred with, when one can find heaps of garbage dumped on the roadside in almost every locality?

Residents point an accusing finger at the apathy of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, who in their quest to make Hyderabad a bin-free city, are ignoring piles of trash being thrown in every corner of the road. The civic body officials point out that swachh auto tippers pick up garbage in every colony.

 

However, photos shared on Twitter reveal the more sordid side of the claim.
A GHMC official said “A swachh auto is allotted for an area. They collect trash of households, and apartment complexes, besides what is thrown on the roads.”

 However, many residents have said that they only see GHMC autos on the roads and not near their houses. On their part,  slum-dwellers, who are assigned to collect trash in autos provided by GHMC, make money by separating plastic from the trash and selling it. G. Shanti, who collects trash along with her husband near Sikh Village, said that they collect trash at their own sweet time, either before 5 am or even after 12 pm.

 

Aarti Singh, a resident of Mudfort, said that she is not even aware of when the autos come as they maintain erratic times.

Arvind Khanna from Bowenpally said that since the time garbage bins were removed, trash is getting accumulated in his colony.

“We have hired a person who collects trash in our neighbourhood every morning. We have never seen or heard of GHMC swachh autos in our colony,” he said. People have been frequently posting pictures of heaps of garbage on street corners, flowing sewages and open drains.

Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.

 

Meanwhile, doctors have cautioned of a rise in dengue and jaundice cases due to excessive garbage, which is the breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-bearing insects.

According to paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh “There are already many cases of diarrhoea, dengue, jaundice, typhoid, vomiting coming in, particularly among children, whose immunity levels are considerably low. Mosquitoes, flies and cockroaches carry the infection, majorly from trash, garbage and stagnant water.”

...
Tags: hyderabad best self-sustaining city, swachh survekshan, garbage dumps in hyderabad, hyderbad bin-free city
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Relations between the two groups soured when Janardhan began lobbying for an MLA ticket and started campaigning in the villages in Khanapur Assembly constituency. Reacting to his removal, Janardhan quickly created a new group with a similar name. — PTI

TRS man ousts ZP chief from WhatsApp group

Harish Rao (DC Image)

Harish cautions government doctors on private practice

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed Qatar Airways management to refund the ticket fare and pay compensation to the two. (Representational image:. AFP)

Qatar Airways asked to compensate couple

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations with Raj Bhavan Parivar in Hyderabad on Sunday. — Twitter

Telangana Governor lauds Red Cross Society



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against caste discrimination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage & Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (PTI)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->