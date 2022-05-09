Dharma Reddy replaces Jawahar, takes charge as EO of TTD

Dharma Reddy took oath as the ex-officio board member of TTD inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: Following the transfer of senior IAS officer Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy as special secretary to the Chief Minister, TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Sunday assumed full additional charge as the Devasthanams new EO.

Although Jawahar Reddy was transferred to CMO in February, he continued to hold the additional charge in TTD.

On Sunday, after the government issued relieving orders to the special chief secretary, Jawahar Reddy handed over the full additional charge as TTD EO to Dharma Reddy at the famed temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawahar Reddy said that rendering service in the world-famous TTD was a divine opportunity for him.

Meanwhile, Dharma Reddy took oath as the ex-officio board member of TTD inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He was administered the oath by TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would continue to take forward pilgrim welfare measures and other developmental activities.

It may be noted that during his stint Jawahar Reddy is credited with streamlining the TTD dairy-farm related activities and for introducing Namami Govinda-Panchagavya products, besides launching TTD's own brand of incense sticks.

He also played a key role in establishing the Sri Padmavathi children's super-specialty hospital in Tirupati.