Nation Other News 09 May 2022 Dharma Reddy replace ...
Nation, In Other News

Dharma Reddy replaces Jawahar, takes charge as EO of TTD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published May 9, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Although Jawahar Reddy was transferred to CMO in February, he continued to hold the additional charge in TTD
Dharma Reddy took oath as the ex-officio board member of TTD inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. — DC Image
  Dharma Reddy took oath as the ex-officio board member of TTD inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: Following the transfer of senior IAS officer Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy as special secretary to the Chief Minister, TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Sunday assumed full additional charge as the Devasthanams new EO.

Although Jawahar Reddy was transferred to CMO in February, he continued to hold the additional charge in TTD.

 

On Sunday, after the government issued relieving orders to the special chief secretary, Jawahar Reddy handed over the full additional charge as TTD EO to Dharma Reddy at the famed temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawahar Reddy said that rendering service in the world-famous TTD was a divine opportunity for him.

Meanwhile, Dharma Reddy took oath as the ex-officio board member of TTD inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He was administered the oath by TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would continue to take forward pilgrim welfare measures and other developmental activities.

 

It may be noted that during his stint Jawahar Reddy is credited with streamlining the TTD dairy-farm related activities and for introducing Namami Govinda-Panchagavya products, besides launching TTD's own brand of incense sticks.

He also played a key role in establishing the Sri Padmavathi children's super-specialty hospital in Tirupati.

...
Tags: dr. k.s. jawahar reddy, ttd additional executive officer a.v. dharma reddy, devasthanams new eo
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 09 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Relations between the two groups soured when Janardhan began lobbying for an MLA ticket and started campaigning in the villages in Khanapur Assembly constituency. Reacting to his removal, Janardhan quickly created a new group with a similar name. — PTI

TRS man ousts ZP chief from WhatsApp group

Harish Rao (DC Image)

Harish cautions government doctors on private practice

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed Qatar Airways management to refund the ticket fare and pay compensation to the two. (Representational image:. AFP)

Qatar Airways asked to compensate couple

Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.(S. Surender Reddy/DC

Garbage dumps at almost every nook and corner of Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Open closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain presence of Hindu idols: Plea in HC

The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple. (AFP Photo)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against caste discrimination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage & Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->