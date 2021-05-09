Nation Other News 09 May 2021 Deadline for applica ...
Deadline for application to TSPECET 2021 extended

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2021, 2:40 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 9:59 am IST
The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test will be conducted by the MG University for the academic year 2021-2022
 Late fee for application submission will not be collected up to May 15 in view of the severity of Covid-19 spread. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad; The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday announced extension of the deadline for the application for TSPECET or Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test without a late fee, up to May 15, in view of the severity of the COVID-19 spread. The decision was taken after the Convener TSPECET 2021 made a request, the circular said. 

The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2021) will be conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University for the academic year 2021-2022 for seeking Admission into Physical Education courses like B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years).

 

Tags: telangana state council for higher education (tsche), tspecet, physical education common entrance test, covid impact on tspecet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


