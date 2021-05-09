Deadline for application to TSPECET 2021 extended

Late fee for application submission will not be collected up to May 15 in view of the severity of Covid-19 spread. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad; The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday announced extension of the deadline for the application for TSPECET or Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test without a late fee, up to May 15, in view of the severity of the COVID-19 spread. The decision was taken after the Convener TSPECET 2021 made a request, the circular said.

The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2021) will be conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University for the academic year 2021-2022 for seeking Admission into Physical Education courses like B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years).