Outsiders coming to Hyderabad to undergo Covid testing

In Telangana, not only those coming from abroad, those coming from Mumbai too are being tested for coronavirus after it was found that three members of a family who returned to the city had tested positive on Thursday.

The patients coming from abroad via special flights will undergo sample testing. Asymptomatic patients will be kept in government identified hotels and quarantine centres in the city as the main Covid 19 hospitals have to be accessible.

No one will be allowed to return to districts or their native places till the quarantine period is over. The first flight is expected to arrive in the city on Saturday.

Testing is being carried out at the borders and those who are found to have symptoms are being isolated. Others are going to be followed up, stated health minister Etala Rajendar.

There were 10 positive cases taking the number to 1,132 on Friday. Of the discharged patients is a person who was on kidney dialysis and a 75-year-old senior citizen. The recovery of these two critical patients shows that the medication regime being followed is working out well.

Doctors are using anti-viral drugs and combination of therapies to treat patients and according to the response from the patient the schedules are being made.

A total of 722 patients have been discharged so far from Gandhi Hospital after recovery.