46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 09 May 2020 Honey, I shrunk the ...
Nation, In Other News

Honey, I shrunk the containment zone to cut coronavirus costs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 9, 2020, 10:03 am IST
Updated May 9, 2020, 10:03 am IST
Hyderabad's municipality has decided to minimise the containment area from 100 houses to a single house
Policemen guard a containment zone in Hyderabad. The city's municipality has decided that containment zones can be smaller so that administrative resources can be conserved. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 Policemen guard a containment zone in Hyderabad. The city's municipality has decided that containment zones can be smaller so that administrative resources can be conserved. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The municipality of Hyderabad has made a major change to its strategy to contain the coronavirus in what are called containment zones. Henceforth, when a Covid-19 case is detected in a house, it will not rush in to declare a wide area covering 100 houses around it as a containment zone. From now on only that house will be treated as a containment zone.

Public movement will be allowed in the locality, only the movement of persons mandated to be in home quarantine will be restricted.

 

However, officials said, barricading will continue to be be done for the entire neighbourhood and vehicle owners will have to park outside the fencing.

So why is this being done? Why is the minimum containment zone being shrunk? According to highly placed sources in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), this is being done to cut costs.

This decision came after a 28-year-old ambulance driver tested positive on April 27 in Malkajgiri circle of GHMC and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. His primary and secondary contacts were tracked to Mahbubabad and Suryapet districts. There was no one in his house but in blind obedience of containment guidelines, 30 officials were deployed in the area guarding the vacant house.

According to the same highly placed sources, it was then decided to shrink the definition of a containment zone, Smaller places to guard will require fewer men and materiel.

So from now on if a Covid-19 positive person’s primary contact is home quarantined in an apartment, the entire apartment will be considered as a containment area. The local sanitary field assistant will be in touch with the quarantined persons to supply essential services and medicines.

Further, though the containment area guidelines mandate 24/7 duty, the health department has scaled it down. It has asked its two-member staff including auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) and Asha worker to work from 8 am to 8 pm in a single shift.

A senior GHMC official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that to minimise the containment area, municipality health teams will conduct a survey within a 1 km radius of where the primary contacts of a Covid-19 patient are home quarantined. He said that the teams will notify the number of persons with connections to people residing in a one kilometre radius.

“The teams will make a note of persons with diabetes, heart-related diseases, advanced pregnancy cases and others. After conducting this exercise, officials from the district collectorate, GHMC, health department and police will visit the place for cross verification and check the surveillance of the contained area. This will be done on the first day after the primary contact of Covid-19 patient is home quarantined. Focus will be on only one house or the apartment building. Containment activities like spraying disinfectants and sanitation activities will be done in a 1 km  area as per the protocol,” the official added.

The corporation official said that the health status of persons adjacent to a containment area will be checked by medical officials daily. "We think this would be a better model for cost cutting and reduce panic in the containment area,” he said citing the case of the ambulance driver whose empty house in Malkajgiri has been under surveillance by 30 officials since April 27 even though he is in hospital and his primary contacts are in Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts. After studying such instances, the government has come to the conclusion that containment should be restricted only to an individual building, the official added.

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), containment zone, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Health workers sanitizing an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz tested positive for coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

10 Indonesian Tablighis granted bail

The intensity of coronavirus infection in Mysuru district has come down.

Make us orange, please: Exhausted Mysuru officials want to change colour

Relief for Kollywood.

Relief to Kollywood: TN allows post-production work from May 11

A worker sits down for meal at the closed Koyambedu market in Chennai. (PTI)

‘Decentralise vegetable market to all zone to avoid another Koyambedu’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

National Green Tribunal sets up committee to probe Vizag gas leak

On Thursday, leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers factory near Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam led to the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of hundreds. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

7-months pregnant woman dodges corona checkposts by flashing mother's card

The KRS dam in Karnataka

Relief to Kollywood: TN allows post-production work from May 11

Relief for Kollywood.

Double trouble in Assam: Panic at premier hospital, migrant workers bringing in virus

Passengers returning from other parts of India reach Tezpur in Assam. (PTI)

24 corona positives detected at Indian Army hospital in Delhi

The Army Research and Referral Hospital near New Delhi. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham