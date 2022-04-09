Nation Other News 09 Apr 2022 Don’t touch OG ...
Don’t touch OGH heritage structure, HC warns Government

During an earlier hearing, the state had submitted that it has constituted a committee to study the structural stability of OGH
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government not to demolish any structure in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) without getting their prior permission.

Some heritage activists suspect that the state government was planning to demolish the  heritage building situated in OGH premises.

 

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and  Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili  directed the government  to include the director of IIT, Hyderabad (or a nominee), Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Hyderabad head (or his nominee) as members of the state committee, which should first inspect the OGH buildings and report the findings to the court.

During an earlier hearing, the state government had submitted that it has constituted a committee of experts to study the structural stability of the heritage building.

 

The bench heard two batches of pleas with rival contentions.  One sought total demolition of OGH to pave way for a modern hospital complex, while the batch urged renovation, restoration and protection of the 100-year-old heritage structures.

