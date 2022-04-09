Don’t touch OGH heritage structure, HC warns Government

Considering the pleas of heritage lovers and activists, who wanted the heritage building in OGH to be preserved, the court on Friday gave the directions to the State government. (DC file image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government not to demolish any structure in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) without getting their prior permission.

Some heritage activists suspect that the state government was planning to demolish the heritage building situated in OGH premises.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the government to include the director of IIT, Hyderabad (or a nominee), Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Hyderabad head (or his nominee) as members of the state committee, which should first inspect the OGH buildings and report the findings to the court.

During an earlier hearing, the state government had submitted that it has constituted a committee of experts to study the structural stability of the heritage building.

The bench heard two batches of pleas with rival contentions. One sought total demolition of OGH to pave way for a modern hospital complex, while the batch urged renovation, restoration and protection of the 100-year-old heritage structures.