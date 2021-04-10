Nation Other News 09 Apr 2021 GHMC bars entry of n ...
Nation, In Other News

GHMC bars entry of non-vaccinated persons as staff set to get jab from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 10, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Taking a cue, the HMWS&SB and the HMDA have also imposed restrictions on visitors
The GHMC head office on Tank Bund is under the grip of Covid as more than 15 employees working in different wings tested positive. — Representational image
 The GHMC head office on Tank Bund is under the grip of Covid as more than 15 employees working in different wings tested positive. — Representational image

HYDERABAD: After banning the entry of visitors and mediapersons in the GHMC offices, the civic body has decided not to allow its staff if they are not vaccinated for Covid-19. The corporation has erected hoardings in its Kukatpally zonal office to that effect.

According to official sources, GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has instructed all zonal commissioners not to allow visitors and staff if they are not vaccinated.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kukatpally zonal commissioner V. Mamatha said that instructions have been given to all zonal commissioners not to allow staff inside the corporation offices if they do not produce the vaccination certificate. The rule would be strictly implemented and with immediate effect, she said,

The GHMC head office on Tank Bund is under the grip of Covid as more than 15 employees working in different wings tested positive a few days back. Visitors are now not allowed entry, and if they wish to lodge complaints or appeals, they should use the MyGHMC app or hand over the application at the grievance cell located at the entrance during visiting hours.

 

The corporation has decided to vaccinate all its employees from Saturday till April 15. The vaccination facility would be provided at the Urban Health Care centres.

Taking a cue, the HMWS&SB and the HMDA have also imposed restrictions on visitors. At the HMWS&SB head office in Khairatabad, visitors are being asked to call the 24x7 customer care number 155313 or post their grievances via the social media handles. A written complaint can be given at the centralised section on the ground floor.

 

...
Tags: ghmc covid restrictions, ghmc not to allow non-vaccinated visitors, ghmc staff, ghmc staff vaccination from april 10, myghmc app, hmws7sb hmda, ghmc kukatpally zonal office
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Under the orders, the duration of the examination shall be 3.15 hours for 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, mathematics and social studies. — DC file photo

Duration of SSC exams increased in Andhra Pradesh

The minister wondered why the BJP was batting for rich distributors and producers who mint money exploiting the enthusiastic fans and other movie goers.

BJP’s over enthusiasm on 'Vakeel Saab' movie puts party in tight spot

Krishna district collector Imtiaz said using normal soaps to clean hands in place of alcoholic sanitizers would be better options and they also work effectively. — Representational image/PTI

Hospitals violating Covid norms to lose registration in Andhra Pradesh

22 prisoners lodged at the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district have tested Covid-19 positive. (Photo: AFP)

22 central jail prisoners of Rajamahendravaram test Covid-19 positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

CBSE issues guidelines for class 9, 11 exams; academic session begin from April 1

The CBSE has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols (Pictures used for representational purposes only)

Telangana HC hits out at state officials for ignoring its orders

The court, while disposing of the contempt appeal, observed that in the event of the district collector of Nalgonda facing any contempt proceedings in future, he shall on his own place a copy of this order along with the reply to the contempt petition for the perusal of the concerned court. — DC file photo

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham