GHMC bars entry of non-vaccinated persons as staff set to get jab from today

HYDERABAD: After banning the entry of visitors and mediapersons in the GHMC offices, the civic body has decided not to allow its staff if they are not vaccinated for Covid-19. The corporation has erected hoardings in its Kukatpally zonal office to that effect.

According to official sources, GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has instructed all zonal commissioners not to allow visitors and staff if they are not vaccinated.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kukatpally zonal commissioner V. Mamatha said that instructions have been given to all zonal commissioners not to allow staff inside the corporation offices if they do not produce the vaccination certificate. The rule would be strictly implemented and with immediate effect, she said,

The GHMC head office on Tank Bund is under the grip of Covid as more than 15 employees working in different wings tested positive a few days back. Visitors are now not allowed entry, and if they wish to lodge complaints or appeals, they should use the MyGHMC app or hand over the application at the grievance cell located at the entrance during visiting hours.

The corporation has decided to vaccinate all its employees from Saturday till April 15. The vaccination facility would be provided at the Urban Health Care centres.

Taking a cue, the HMWS&SB and the HMDA have also imposed restrictions on visitors. At the HMWS&SB head office in Khairatabad, visitors are being asked to call the 24x7 customer care number 155313 or post their grievances via the social media handles. A written complaint can be given at the centralised section on the ground floor.