Netas, celebs join to celebrate womanhood

Minister K T Rama Rao felicitates women entrepreneurs of WE Hub on the occasion of International Women's day in Banjara Hills on Wednesday. The minister also felicitated students of Pallavi Model School on the school's fifth anniversary. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: People from across different strata of society, from girl students to police and politicians to celebrities, celebrated International Women’s Day with a slew of events, besides greetings and inspirational messages, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings on the occasion and said that women are availing of opportunities in diverse fields, proving their mettle and are becoming a part of the nation-building process.

Actor Mahesh Babu posted on social media: “Celebrating your strength, resilience, and unwavering determination today and everyday. Happy Women's Day to mine all the women!”

Shikha Goel, additional DGP, women’s safety wing, posted on Twitter: “To all the women out there..Never pause, Never stop, Never give up.. Wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay @ts_womensafety @TSAHTofficial @Bharosa_TSWSW @TS_SheTeams @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs.”

The State Bank of India celebrated Women's Day at its Koti office by felicitating women from various fields. CGM Amit Jhingran said that women have always been participating in the rise of society by occupying important roles, including President of India, Prime Minister and Speaker of Rajya Sabha.

St Pious X Degree and PG College for Women in Nacharam celebrated Women's Day across a week, from March 2 to March 8, by holding free dental camps, stalls for budding entrepreneurs and flashmobs by students.

Film actor Archana Sastry, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “Women and society have evolved immensely in a good way and many stereotypes and biases that surround minimizing the role of women have been broken. But celebrating Women's Day doesn't just mean celebrating this one day but rather a day to acknowledge and practice and accept the role of women that has been growing and in fact that has been influencing society in a forward-thinking manner, a more growth-oriented and progressive society and thereby, creating a better world.”

Google made a doodle display in purple colour with women in different roles — a mother, doctors, leaders and more — with a description that read: “Today's Doodle honors International Women's Day by celebrating many ways in which women support women. The vignettes within each "GOOGLE" letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life."

Ramoji Film City also put up a ‘buy one get one free’ offer on tickets for women till March 31.