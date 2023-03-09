  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 09 Mar 2023 Netas, celebs join t ...
Nation, In Other News

Netas, celebs join to celebrate womanhood

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 7:44 am IST
Minister K T Rama Rao felicitates women entrepreneurs of WE Hub on the occasion of International Women's day in Banjara Hills on Wednesday. The minister also felicitated students of Pallavi Model School on the school's fifth anniversary. (R. Pavan/DC)
 Minister K T Rama Rao felicitates women entrepreneurs of WE Hub on the occasion of International Women's day in Banjara Hills on Wednesday. The minister also felicitated students of Pallavi Model School on the school's fifth anniversary. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: People from across different strata of society, from girl students to police and politicians to celebrities, celebrated International Women’s Day with a slew of events, besides greetings and inspirational messages, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings on the occasion and said that women are availing of opportunities in diverse fields, proving their mettle and are becoming a part of the nation-building process.

Actor Mahesh Babu posted on social media: “Celebrating your strength, resilience, and unwavering determination today and everyday. Happy Women's Day to mine all the women!”

Shikha Goel, additional DGP, women’s safety wing, posted on Twitter: “To all the women out there..Never pause, Never stop, Never give up.. Wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay @ts_womensafety @TSAHTofficial @Bharosa_TSWSW @TS_SheTeams @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs.”

The State Bank of India celebrated Women's Day at its Koti office by felicitating women from various fields. CGM Amit Jhingran said that women have always been participating in the rise of society by occupying important roles, including President of India, Prime Minister and Speaker of Rajya Sabha.

St Pious X Degree and PG College for Women in Nacharam celebrated Women's Day across a week, from March 2 to March 8, by holding free dental camps, stalls for budding entrepreneurs and flashmobs by students.

Film actor Archana Sastry, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “Women and society have evolved immensely in a good way and many stereotypes and biases that surround minimizing the role of women have been broken. But celebrating Women's Day doesn't just mean celebrating this one day but rather a day to acknowledge and practice and accept the role of women that has been growing and in fact that has been influencing society in a forward-thinking manner, a more growth-oriented and progressive society and thereby, creating a better world.”

Google made a doodle display in purple colour with women in different roles — a mother, doctors, leaders and more — with a description that read: “Today's Doodle honors International Women's Day by celebrating many ways in which women support women. The vignettes within each "GOOGLE" letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life."

Ramoji Film City also put up a ‘buy one get one free’ offer on tickets for women till March 31.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrashekar rao, womens day, mahesh babu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The agency is expected to question him about the alleged change and destruction of cellphones that were in his possession and the policy decisions and the timeline followed by him as the excise minister of Delhi. These charges were made by it in its charge sheets filed before the court. — PTI

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The arrested Air India cabin crew (ANI)

Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

"BJP will not get more than 65 seats": Congress's Shivakumar on Karnataka polls



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi lauds women's achievements on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha, in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

Stray dogs killed in AP: Maneka Gandhi’s outfit takes up case

According to sources, some stray dogs bit some tender calves in the village as also a girl. The locals complained to the panchayat officials. The Sarpanch and the panchayat secretary called the dog catchers from the Konaseema district and they came and killed the dog. This news turned viral on social media and some animal lovers brought it to the notice of Maneka Gandhi. (Image Source: Facebook)

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

Congress criticised for not supporting Opposition amidst raids by central agencies

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->