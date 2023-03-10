Spike in Covid cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 cases nearly doubled overnight in Telangana, from 25 on Wednesday to 42 on Thursday even as the number of people under treatment or isolation rose from 136 to 163 in 24 hours.

According to the Covid-19 media bulletin issued by the state health department, more than half the cases on Thursday – 22 – were reported from Hyderabad. While one in 160 people who got tested in Telangana on Wednesday were found to be Covid positive, on Thursday the figure went up to one in 103.

In addition to Hyderabad, cases were reported from Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Yadadri-Bhongir district.