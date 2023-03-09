  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 09 Mar 2023 Amidst hope, attempt ...
Nation, In Other News

Amidst hope, attempt to reunite 4 tiger cubs with their mother on in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 7:34 am IST
The tiger cubs feeding on minced chicken liver, their first such meal after being 'rescued'. (Photo by arrangement)
 The tiger cubs feeding on minced chicken liver, their first such meal after being 'rescued'. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Wednesday night could well turn out to be a make or break with wildlife and forest officials from Andhra Pradesh setting out on their first serious attempt to reunite the four ‘rescued’ tiger cubs in the forest falling under the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

A senior forest department official told Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday evening that it was decided to take the cubs in a cage – appropriately modified to prevent any injuries to the around 3-month-old baby tigresses – to an area some 1.5 km away from where they were picked up by Pedda Gummadapuram villagers on March 6.

Things started looking up on Wednesday for the prospects of a reunification of the mother and cubs after some pugmarks of a tigress were found not very far from where the cubs were found. “We found pugmarks of a tigress in the morning, and in the evening, around 4.30 pm, a villager reported seeing a tiger just around a kilometre from the village. The cubs are healthy, active and normal, and further investigation is in progress, the NSTR Field Director Y. Srinivas Reddy said in a statement.

Later in the evening, the decision was taken to make an attempt to take the cubs into the forest area close to where the tigress was seen. “We are hoping that the tigress that was reported is T-108  -suspected to be the mother – and that she will come and claim her cubs,” the senior forest official said.

In all, more than 100 forest department staff were pressed into service to locate the mother, and to make arrangements for a possible reunion. The plan was to take the cubs in a cage and leave them with the cage and its environs being monitored from a distance to see if the tigress returns. Once the officials can confirm it is T-108 (based on the pattern of its stripes) and its behaviour towards the cubs in the cage and their reactions, a final decision will be taken to remotely open the cage.

“We don’t know how it will all go, we are hoping for the best,” the official told Deccan Chronicle. During the day, when it was discovered that the cubs were no longer willing to drink diluted goat’s milk fortified with some vitamins, they were offered minced chicken liver. “They competed with each other and finished off between them 250 grams of the meat,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, there were some serious concerns about the health of one of the cubs that had not been as active as the other three. Officials confirmed that one cub appeared weaker than the others. Meanwhile, sources said those vested with the responsibility of caring for the cubs, did not follow the NTCA laid down protocol with respect to their care. There was no monitoring of the number of times they fed, urinated or defecated. Every one of these is important to establish their health status. And one of them was definitely weak and could well have contracted some infection,” a source said.

Those tending to the cubs even did not know how to bottle feed them with milk and were holding the cubs up vertically instead of the laid down protocol of having them on their four legs while feeding them. The sources said, despite these setbacks, their reunion with their mother is all that everyone involved is waiting for.

...
Tags: nagarjunasagar srisailam tiger reserve (nstr), tiger cubs, tiger rescue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

4 migrated tigers return to original habitat after failure to get prey
Tiger cubs in safe custody
Four tiger cubs rescued in Anantapur

Latest From Nation

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The agency is expected to question him about the alleged change and destruction of cellphones that were in his possession and the policy decisions and the timeline followed by him as the excise minister of Delhi. These charges were made by it in its charge sheets filed before the court. — PTI

Delhi excise policy: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar

The arrested Air India cabin crew (ANI)

Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

"BJP will not get more than 65 seats": Congress's Shivakumar on Karnataka polls



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi lauds women's achievements on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha, in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

Stray dogs killed in AP: Maneka Gandhi’s outfit takes up case

According to sources, some stray dogs bit some tender calves in the village as also a girl. The locals complained to the panchayat officials. The Sarpanch and the panchayat secretary called the dog catchers from the Konaseema district and they came and killed the dog. This news turned viral on social media and some animal lovers brought it to the notice of Maneka Gandhi. (Image Source: Facebook)

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

Congress criticised for not supporting Opposition amidst raids by central agencies

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->