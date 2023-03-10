15 govt high school girls fall ill due to food poisoning

Soon after their dinner, some students started vomiting and suffered loose motions.(Representational Photo: AFP)

WARANGAL: Fifteen students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls High School fell ill due to food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel in Mahbubabad district. The condition of all the students is said to be stable.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. Soon after their dinner, some students started vomiting and suffered loose motions.

The school and hostel staff shifted the children to the government area hospital in the town. The doctors confirmed that the food poisoning was because of the tomato curry that was served for dinner.

Meanwhile, tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathode issued orders to officials to go to the hospital and conduct an immediate inquiry.

She directed the hostel staff of residential schools and welfare hostels to be careful while they were preparing meals as there have been quite a few food poisoning instances of late.

As of Thursday evening, no action had been taken against any official for the 15 girls falling sick.