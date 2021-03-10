Nation Other News 09 Mar 2021 ECET to be held on J ...
Nation, In Other News

ECET to be held on July 1 in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2021, 6:44 am IST
The exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm
The ECET will be conducted at 18 centres, 14 in Telangana state and four in AP, in the online mode. — Representational image/DC
Hyderabad: The TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) will be conducted on July 1, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Tuesday. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. The test registration fee is Rs 800 and for SC/ST candidates Rs 400.

The online application submission will begin from March 22, the last date for payment without late fee will be May 17, with a late fee of Rs 250 is May 31, late fee of Rs 500 June 14, late fee of Rs 2,500 June 24, and with a late fee of Rs 5,000 the last date will be June 28, the notification said.

 

The ECET will be conducted at 18 centres, 14 in Telangana state and four in AP, in the online mode. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad will organise the test this year for the seventh time. A detailed information booklet with syllabi, list of courses, procedure for online application, mode of fee payment etc., will be made available on the website https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/.

Tags: ts engineering common entrance test, tsche, ecet in two shifts, online application submission from march 22, jntu-hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


