Seven workers die due to suffocation at oil factory in Kakinada

Seven workers were died due to suffocation in an oil factory at G.Ragampeta of Peddapuram mandal in Kakinada district on Thursday. . (Representational image)

Kakinada: In an unfortunate incident, seven workers were died due to suffocation in an oil factory at G.Ragampeta of Peddapuram mandal in Kakinada district on Thursday. According to Peddapuram police, eight workers entered into a large oil tanker to clean it. But seven of them suffocated to death while one workers has been saved.

Peddapuram DSP S Murali Mohan along with his team rushed to the spot and has taken necessary steps.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju condemned the incident and said that the government has failed in taking safety measures in industries. He demanded the government should focus on industrial safety and take immediate measaures to prevent industrial mishaps.