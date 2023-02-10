  
ECI announced schedule for 2 MLC posts in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2023
Updated Feb 10, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Election Commission of India will issue the notification on February 16 and nominations can be filed till February 23. Polling will be held on March 13 followed by counting and announcement of results on March 16. (File Photo)
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the schedule for biennial MLC elections to the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, and the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency on Thursday. The ECI issued the schedule following the retirement of sitting MLCs.

The ECI will issue the notification on February 16 and nominations can be filed till February 23. Polling will be held on March 13 followed by counting and announcement of results on March 16.

While sitting MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri of the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ Constituency will retire on May 1, 2023, sitting MLC Katepally Janardhan Reddy of the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency will retire on March 29. Jafri represented the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the high command will decide on the the candidate for the next poll.

For the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency, sitting MLC Katepally Janardhan Reddy, Chenna Keshava Reddy (PRTU), Manik Reddy (UTF) and A.V.N. Reddy (BJP) will be contesting for the poll. The ECI had already completed electoral rolls for the polling.

