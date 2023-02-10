  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 09 Feb 2023 EC releases MLC poll ...
Nation, In Other News

EC releases MLC poll schedule for 13 MLCs in AP, polling on March 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Feb 10, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Election Commission of India on Thursday has released MLC poll schedule for biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. (File Photo)
 Election Commission of India on Thursday has released MLC poll schedule for biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. (File Photo)

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday has released MLC poll schedule for biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on March 13 to elect 13 MLCs – eight from local authorities and five from graduates and teachers’ constituencies.

The eight local authority constituencies are Nellore, West Godavari, East Godavari, Srikakulam, Chittoor and Kurnool, whose sitting members are going to retire on March 29; and Anantapur and Kadapa, whose MLCs will retire on May 1.

The three graduates’ constituencies going for polls are Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor, Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool and Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam. The two teachers’ constituencies are Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool. All these five sitting MLCs will retire on March 29.

According to ECI, notification for MLC elections will be issued on February 16. The last date of filing nominations is February 23. Nominations will be scrutinised on February 24. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 27. Polling for electing the new MLCs will be held on March 13 from 8 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will be on March 16.

The Election Commission has announced that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh will depute a senior officer to each of these constituencies to ensure compliance with MCC and Covid-19 guidelines till polls are conducted.

The sitting MLCs from local authorities who are going to retire and their dates of retirement are – Ganapathi Deepak Reddy and Mareedu Ravindranatha Reddy (March 29), Venkati Narayana Reddy, Angara Rama Mohan, Manthena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju, Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Vijaya Rama Raju Satrucharla, B.N. Rajasimhulu and K.E. Prabhakar (May 1). Five sitting MLCs from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies who will retire on March 29 are Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy, Gopal Reddy Vennapusa, P.V.N. Madhav, Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam and Katti Narasimha Reddy.

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci), andhra pradesh legislative council, ap mlc elections, model code of conduct (mcc)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Decision on release of cheetahs in wild next week

MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Congress MLAs comfort TS farmer who attempted suicide

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC File Photo)

BJP announced 119 in-charges for street corner meetings

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: Twitter)

BRS leaders involved in land grab: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

CM Yogi Adityanath doting on cat goes viral on social media on last day of 2022

On Saturday, a picture of the Uttar Pradesh CM enjoying the company of a cat went viral on social media. (Image credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Private school teacher cuts students' hair without permission

Parents of a group of students of a private school in UP's Moradabad lodged a complaint against the school authorities after a teacher allegedly trimmed their children's hair without permission..(ANI)

Maharashtra, Karnataka to get PM's infra boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23, in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing, from New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->