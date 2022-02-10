Telangana HC tells govt. to stop unauthorized use of beacon light by ‘VIPs’

Telangana HC on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure strict implementation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court that restrict unrestrained use of red beacons as a symbol of VIP culture. (Representational photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure strict implementation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court that restrict unrestrained use of red beacons as a symbol of VIP culture. It was dealing with a PIL filed five years back against misuse of sirens and red beacons by some individuals holding political posts and even employees.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the government to execute the Motor Vehicle Act and rules in the matter. It also ordered action against anyone found guilty of such offences.

The petitioner sought direction to the authorities to abide by the orders and guidelines issued by the apex court in the case of Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh in letter and spirit.

The petitioner’s counsel T. Rajinikanth Reddy submitted that the Union government had banned the usage of beacons by government officials and politicians with effect from May 1, 2017. Ignoring the ban and flouting the Supreme Court guidelines, politicians and self-proclaimed VIPs have been using sirens and causing unbearable noise pollution, he pointed out.

The Chief Justice sought to know if anyone was still using the beacon light unauthorisedly and whether the counsel had any pictures of such violations.

Transport department counsel clarified that the authorities were initiating stringent action against such persons.