Nation Other News 09 Feb 2022 Telangana HC tells g ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana HC tells govt. to stop unauthorized use of beacon light by ‘VIPs’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Feb 10, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 6:57 am IST
HC was dealing with a PIL filed five years back against misuse of sirens and red beacons by some individuals holding political posts
Telangana HC on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure strict implementation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court that restrict unrestrained use of red beacons as a symbol of VIP culture. (Representational photo: PTI)
 Telangana HC on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure strict implementation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court that restrict unrestrained use of red beacons as a symbol of VIP culture. (Representational photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure strict implementation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court that restrict unrestrained use of red beacons as a symbol of VIP culture. It was dealing with a PIL filed five years back against misuse of sirens and red beacons by some individuals holding political posts and even employees.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the government to execute the Motor Vehicle Act and rules in the matter.  It also ordered action against anyone found guilty of such offences.

 

The petitioner sought direction to the authorities to abide by the orders and guidelines issued by the apex court in the case of Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh in letter and spirit.

The petitioner’s counsel T. Rajinikanth Reddy submitted that the Union government had banned the usage of beacons by government officials and politicians with effect from May 1, 2017. Ignoring the ban and flouting the Supreme Court guidelines, politicians and self-proclaimed VIPs have been using sirens and causing unbearable noise pollution, he pointed out.

 

The Chief Justice sought to know if anyone was still using the beacon light unauthorisedly and whether the counsel had any pictures of such violations.

Transport department counsel clarified that the authorities were initiating stringent action against such persons.

...
Tags: red beacons, vip culture, noise pollution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

UP Elections 2022: Voting for phase-1 begins, 623 candidates in fray

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Priyanka releases third poll manifesto for UP; vows farm loan waiver in 10 days

TRS MP K.R. Suresh Reddy (ANI)

TRS slams food subsidy cuts: '90 crore poor ignored in Budget'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

ISRO chief charts new course

Dr S Somnath wants to ensure that there is a continuous series of rocket launches and would accelerate preparations for Gaganyaan, which envisages undertaking the demonstration of human Space flight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short-term. — DC Image

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->