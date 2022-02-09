Nation Other News 09 Feb 2022 Over 16,000 suicides ...
Nation, In Other News

Over 16,000 suicides due to bankruptcy, 9,140 due to unemployment in 3 years

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2022, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 3:04 pm IST
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai said 5,213 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018
A total of 3,548 people committed suicide due to unemployment in 2020. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A total of 3,548 people committed suicide due to unemployment in 2020. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Over 16,000 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness while 9,140 people ended their lives due to unemployment between 2018 and 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 5,213 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018.

 

A total of 3,548 people committed suicide due to unemployment in 2020, 2,851 in 2019 and 2,741 in 2018, he said replying to a written question.

...
Tags: bankruptcy, unemployment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers next to the under-construction site for a temple to Ram in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. (SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

Hindu pride and Muslim fears overshadow UP Assembly polls

It is suspected that the drone dropped the packets. (Representational Photo:AFP)

BSF foils Pakistan drone bid to smuggle drugs, pistol into Punjab

U.T. Khader, Congress Deputy Leader in Karnataka Legislative Assembly (Twitter)

Congress deputy leader in Karnataka Assembly demands probe into hijab row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->