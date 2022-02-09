Nation Other News 09 Feb 2022 Maharashtra Minister ...
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

ANI
Published Feb 9, 2022, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 2:18 pm IST
Thackeray further announced that BMC will have its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails
The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)
 The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday inaugurated a viewing deck named "Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck" near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar.

"Inaugurated this deck in Dadar. It was a storm water outfall, now converted to a beautiful viewing deck by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as we focus on increasing urban open spaces for citizens. Located near Chaityabhoomi, we have proposed to name it 'Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck'," Thackeray said in a tweet.

 

He further announced that BMC will have its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails.

"As we mark 200 years of the last tiger spotting at Gowalia Tank, August Kranti Maidan, we had a tiger again at the very same place, along with school kids of the BMC schools. Today we announce that the BMC will have its own Waghoba Club in schools for nature trails," he said.

"I thank Bharat Gothoskar for this initiative, along with Bittu Sahgal ji. Michelle Poonawala ensured we had an artsy tiger today. A special thanks to BMC and Maharashtra Forest Department for their support," the Maharashtra Minister added.

 

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


