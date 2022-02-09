Nation Other News 09 Feb 2022 Telangana HC urges s ...
Telangana HC urges state government to allot 2BHKs to transgenders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 7:29 am IST
The court was informed that the government was inviting applications for 2BHK houses from only those in possession of food security card
The bench inquired whether there was any restriction on allotting 2BHK house to a transgender. Government counsel informed that there was no such restriction but the applicant should fulfil the parameters laid down. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the state government to consider the case of transgenders in allotting 2BHK houses, built by the government for the purpose of providing housing to the destitute.

The bench said that in case transgenders fulfilled the terms and conditions laid down for allocation of 2BHKs, the state government should consider providing them houses without any discrimination.

 

The bench inquired whether there was any restriction on allotting 2BHK house to a transgender. Government counsel informed that there was no such restriction but the applicant should fulfil the parameters laid down.

The division bench was hearing a PIL filed by Ch. Priya Murthy, a social worker and others from Hyderabad seeking a direction to the Telangana government to provide reservation to transgender persons in the allotment of 2BHK houses under the housing scheme under GO. Ms.10 dated.15.10 2015.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the division bench that the government was inviting applications for the allotment of 2BHK houses from only such persons who were in possession with the food security card whereas these transgenders did not have the card due to which they were discriminated while allotting the 2BHK houses.

 

