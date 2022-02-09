Nation Other News 09 Feb 2022 Question mark hangs ...
Nation, In Other News

Question mark hangs over Moderna-Pfizer booster

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Feb 9, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 7:16 am IST
There are currently no guidelines to give precaution doses to people who had taken Covid vaccines other than Covaxin or Covishield
As the two Telugu-speaking states have several students pursuing education abroad, and a large number of people working in the US, it is not uncommon for parents from here to visit their children, making availability of a Covid vaccine dose in India a challenge for such persons, most of them crossed the age of 60. (Representational image: PTI)
 As the two Telugu-speaking states have several students pursuing education abroad, and a large number of people working in the US, it is not uncommon for parents from here to visit their children, making availability of a Covid vaccine dose in India a challenge for such persons, most of them crossed the age of 60. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials seem to be confused over providing the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those people who got the first two doses in a foreign country and now have come back.

The staff of the civic body, who are entrusted with administering the Covid-19 vaccine, had a tough time when a couple - S. Giridhar, 65, and his wife – turned up for the third dose after getting the first two doses in the USA when they were on a visit to that country. They received two shots of the Moderna vaccine which is not approved for use in India, and hence not available.

 

The vaccination staff of the GHMC told the couple there were currently no guidelines to give precaution doses to people who had taken Covid vaccines other than Covaxin or Covishield.

Saraswathi Mopuru, MD of Optimist Healthcare India, who had taken two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine in London, UK, is now in India and also sought to get the precaution dose as approved for all frontline workers by the Central government. However, due to confusion among doctors, she has decided to wait till she returns to London to take a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine again.

 

As the two Telugu-speaking states have several students pursuing education abroad, and a large number of people working in the US, it is not uncommon for parents from here to visit their children, making the availability of a Covid vaccine dose in India a challenge for such persons, most of them crossed the age of 60.

Like Giridhar and Saraswathi, several others who had vaccines abroad, now cannot get a precaution dose in India as the government does not have any guidelines on it. Doctors say there are enough studies to show that mixing MRNA vaccines like Moderna or Pfizer with vector vaccines like Covishield will yield good results, but if people take a Covishield dose in India as their precaution shot, it will be registered as the first dose of the vaccination sequence, and not the third.

 

Medical superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr Raja Rao, when asked about such situations, said, “As a doctor, my personal advice to these people would be that they can take the Indian vaccines.”

Infectious disease specialist at Apollo Hospitals Dr Sangeetha Nareddy said, “The Indian government won’t form guidelines on Moderna as the government needs Indian data to say it works well with Covishield. However, nobody is stopping people who have taken Moderna to take Covishield, but it will be recorded as the first dose, and not a booster dose,” Dr Nareddy said.

 

Dr Kiran Madhala, HoD, critical care medicine, Nizamabad Medical College, said studies by WHO had shown that taking mRNA vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer) followed by vector vaccines (Covishield) had, in fact, higher efficacy than taking two doses of vector vaccines.

However, president of Infection Control Academy of India Dr Ranga Reddy Burri said the Indian government’s policy was to give homologous vaccines, i.e., same as the primary vaccine.

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccination, moderna covid-19 vaccine, covid-19 booster shots, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

UP Elections 2022: Voting for phase-1 begins, 623 candidates in fray

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Priyanka releases third poll manifesto for UP; vows farm loan waiver in 10 days

TRS MP K.R. Suresh Reddy (ANI)

TRS slams food subsidy cuts: '90 crore poor ignored in Budget'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

ISRO chief charts new course

Dr S Somnath wants to ensure that there is a continuous series of rocket launches and would accelerate preparations for Gaganyaan, which envisages undertaking the demonstration of human Space flight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short-term. — DC Image

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->