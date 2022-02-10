CM Jagan offers abhishekam to Lord Shiva in Vizag

Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performs Rajashyamaladevi Yagam in the presence of the Seer of Sarada Peetham, Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi at Sarada Peetham at Chinamusidiwada near Pendurthy in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photos By Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was in a devotional mood in recent days.

After being in Hyderabad to seek the blessings of Lord Narayana and participate in the rituals and Yagams related to the Statue of Equality, the CM arrived here on Wednesday to take the blessings of Goddess Raja Shyamala Devi and Lord Shiva at the Sri Sarada Peetham.

Attired in silk clothes, the CM took part in special rituals at the Yagasala of the Peetham as part of the Peetham annual Brahmotsavam that ends on Friday.

For nearly two hours, Jagan participated in various rituals including the offering of an abhisekam to the Shiva linga. The temple's main pontiff Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati accompanied the CM in every ritual. Later, Jagan interacted with a few party leaders and admirers who attended the event. He later left for Vijayawada by a special flight at 4pm.

The CM is associated with the Sarada Peetham for a long time and often visited it to seek blessings of the presiding deity Raja Shyamala Devi.

VSP leaders including Adinarayana, chairman of Visakha Ukku Porata Samiti, tried to enlist the CM for their One Crore Signature campaign against the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant. They however could not meet him due to security reasons. The CM assured them to have a meeting on February 20.

The city police deployed huge security at the airport and the Peetham, keeping in view the security concerns as a section of the teachers’ unions held protests against the new Pay Revision Commission.