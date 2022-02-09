Nation Other News 09 Feb 2022 Army rescues Kerala ...
Nation, In Other News

Army rescues Kerala youth trapped in mountain cleft for two days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Feb 9, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 11:19 am IST
The 23-year old youth has been rescued by the mountaineering experts of Army
Indian Army Southern Command has rescued the stranded trekker to safety from the dangerous cliff, across the treacherous rocky mountain face. (Twitter/@IaSouthern)
 Indian Army Southern Command has rescued the stranded trekker to safety from the dangerous cliff, across the treacherous rocky mountain face. (Twitter/@IaSouthern)

Kochi: A 23-year youth who was trapped in a cleft of Malampuzha mountains in Kerala for more than 45 hours has been rescued by the Indian Army. The Army team in an unprecedented rescue mission brought Babu, the youngster, to the top of the mountain. The rescue mission lasted for more than 40 minutes. The boy will be soon airlifted to the hospital for health checkup.

Babu, who went for trekking with his friends on Monday at the 1000-metre high Cheradu hills slipped and fell into a dangerous crevice along the steep rock. He could not move and screamed for help. Though Police, Fire and Rescue Services teams tried to rescue him, all their efforts went in vain. The attempts to give him food and water using a drone also didn’t succeed. The Navy team members also tried to airlift him using rope, but the mission failed.

 

As per the state government’s request, the Army team reached the spot and began the rescue operation by Tuesday night. Finally, the  mountaineering experts of the Army team from Bengaluru could reach Babu and provided him food and water.

Later, the army personnel brought him to the top of the mountain using a safety belt and rope. The health condition of the youth is stable.  

Besides the Army, teams of NDRF, Coast Guard, Air Force, Police and other agencies helped in the rescue mission.

...
Tags: indian army rescue operation, kerala youth rescued
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

Jaishankar to participate in Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on Feb 11 in Melbourne

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)

PM Modi insulted people of Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Students take blessing from a teacher before they attend a class at 'Paray Sikshalaya', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, for students under VIII standard, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

India records 71,365 fresh Covid cases, marginally higher than yesterday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->