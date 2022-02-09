Army rescues Kerala youth trapped in mountain cleft for two days

Indian Army Southern Command has rescued the stranded trekker to safety from the dangerous cliff, across the treacherous rocky mountain face. (Twitter/@IaSouthern)

Kochi: A 23-year youth who was trapped in a cleft of Malampuzha mountains in Kerala for more than 45 hours has been rescued by the Indian Army. The Army team in an unprecedented rescue mission brought Babu, the youngster, to the top of the mountain. The rescue mission lasted for more than 40 minutes. The boy will be soon airlifted to the hospital for health checkup.

Babu, who went for trekking with his friends on Monday at the 1000-metre high Cheradu hills slipped and fell into a dangerous crevice along the steep rock. He could not move and screamed for help. Though Police, Fire and Rescue Services teams tried to rescue him, all their efforts went in vain. The attempts to give him food and water using a drone also didn’t succeed. The Navy team members also tried to airlift him using rope, but the mission failed.

As per the state government’s request, the Army team reached the spot and began the rescue operation by Tuesday night. Finally, the mountaineering experts of the Army team from Bengaluru could reach Babu and provided him food and water.

Later, the army personnel brought him to the top of the mountain using a safety belt and rope. The health condition of the youth is stable.

Besides the Army, teams of NDRF, Coast Guard, Air Force, Police and other agencies helped in the rescue mission.