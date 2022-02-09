Nation Other News 09 Feb 2022 Amit Shah at Muchint ...
Amit Shah at Muchintal Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram, hails saint's teachings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 12:22 am IST
The home minister visited the Statue of Equality at the ashram
Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad and took part in Ramanajucharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham at the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts. (Photo:DC)
 Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad and took part in Ramanajucharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham at the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts.

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah said the message from the life of saint-philosopher Sr Ramanujacharya was that all living beings are equal. “He imbibed the basic spirit of the Vedas and broke many traditions without speaking bitterly about anyone or hurting anyone through his actions," Amit Shah said.

He was speaking after taking part in the Ramanajucharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham at the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts.

 

Earlier, Shah arrived at the Shamshabad airport and was received by BJP Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay. Shah went to the ashram by road and spent nearly three hours there.

The home minister visited the Statue of Equality at the ashram and the 108 Divyadesam (temples)  and took part in the rituals at the Yagyashala.

Addressing the gathering for about half an hour, Shah said, "By looking at the Statue of Equality, one's mind gets instilled with peace and happiness. I am sure it will further spread Ramanujacharya Ji's message of Equality and Sanatan Dharma all over the world."

 

The home minister said, "Gurus and sanths of all Hindu sects from the country are seated here. Seeing all of you here, I am sure that our journey will never stop and you will once again become victorious and spread the knowledge all over the world."

