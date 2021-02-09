Reopen primary and upper primary classes this month, demand govt teachers

The TSUTF state committee has also requested the government to recruit service persons for sanitation management in all government schools. — DC File photo

Hyderabad: The government teachers body, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) have demanded that the government allow upper primary schools, Classes 6-8 from February 15, and primary schools from February 22.

They cited the example of Andhra Pradesh where primary school was reopened from February 1. A similar demand has been raised numerous times by the TRSMA, the private schools welfare body since the reopening of the schools in the state.

The TSUTF state committee has also requested the government to recruit service persons for sanitation management in all government schools.

To that end, they wrote a letter to the Special Chief Secretary, School Education Chitra Ramachandran on Monday.