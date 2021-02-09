ISB ranked #1 in India in The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad was ranked number 1 in India. — By arrangement

Hyderabad: The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad was ranked number 1 in India and number 23 worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021. after a survey of the PGP class of 2017, as well as various aspects at the institution.

For the rankings, aspects like salary percentage increase for alumni, school's career progress rank, career service rank, among others were taken into consideration.

ISB stood number 1 in India and number 3 in Asia as well as globally for the salary percentage increase for alumni. The school’s career progress rank has also improved, indicating a better employment opportunity for the alumni.