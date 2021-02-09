Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2021 End your protests an ...
Nation, Current Affairs

End your protests and we will sit together and talk, Modi tells farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2021, 2:16 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2021, 2:16 am IST
Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably and alleged the Opposition parties kept silent on the core issue of farmers
Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI
 Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI
 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi came out in strong defence of the three controversial agricultural reform laws brought in by his government and urged the protesting farmers to end their agitation. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Mr Modi said: “End your protests and we will all sit together and talk. We are ready for talks and I am inviting you again for a dialogue from this House.” The PM added that agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was in talks with the farmers’ union leaders.

Taking on the Opposition, the PM said the Congress had taken a U-turn on the farm laws, reading out the words of former PM Manmohan Singh. He added: “Those who are not listening to what we are saying will hopefully listen to Manmohan Ji’s words. You should, in fact, be proud of the fact that Modi has to do what Manmohan Singh said long ago.”

Mr Modi assured farmers that “MSP tha, MSP hai … aur MSP rahega” (the minimum support price will remain). “No one should spread misinformation,” he added. The PM hinted that there was a “conspiracy” behind the protests and said FDI could be termed “Foreign Destructive Ideology”, and that the country should be aware of this.

With the protests against the farm laws having gone international, with tweets by pop icon Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg supporting the agitating farmers, Mr Modi said: “In the last few years, we have witnessed a new category of protesters ‘Andolan jeevi’, who one can see in every agitation. We need to protect this country from these ‘Andolan Jeevi’, who are actually ‘parjeevi’. They don’t have their own strength, but they join all agitations.”

Talking about the Opposition’s protests against the farm laws, the PM said: “A lot was discussed in the House but mostly it was on the protest, not on the solution… you can oppose the procedure but could have explained to farmers that it is high time for these farm reforms… but now they are saying they were not consulted before, like ‘fufaji’ uncle who gets angry for not being invited to a wedding… this happens in large families.”

Mr Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. Mr Modi said the number of marginal farmers with small landholdings had increased from 51 per cent in 1971 to 86 per cent at present.

Taking a did at the internal strife within the Congress, Mr Modi said that while he was happy that Ghulam Nabi Azad had praised his government (on the holding of elections in Kashmir), he cautioned the Congress not to do the opposite just because Mr Azad had said so. He said: “I hope your party takes it in the right spirit. They shouldn’t make the mistake of doing just the opposite considering it as the view of the G-23.”

The Congress, meanwhile, hit back at the PM’s assertions. Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge said: “In the wake of the farmers’ agitation, we expected the Prime Minister would take back the laws and bring them back to Parliament after consulting with all stakeholders. But he didn’t mention that. He only said people are agitating without understanding the laws. Is it possible?” He added: “He (PM) is misleading everyone by saying that people don’t know what is in the laws. Are we all fools?”

   
 

...
Tags: narendra singh tomar, narendra modi, farmers told to end protests, rihanna greta thunberg


Latest From Nation

The government's state budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year had allocated just 6.69% of the total outlay to the education sector, making it the state’s lowest ever in terms of percentage.(Representational Photo:DC)

Education budget downsized by 20 per cent in TS

The TRS chief remained silent even after Sanjay ridiculed his last trip to New Delhi, which he said was a desperate attempt to please the national leadership. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR remains on backfoot against BJP, hints ‘all set’ at top

Though KCR did not refer to which new party he was talking about, all TRS leaders at the meeting seemed to understand instantly what he was alluding to, given the recent widespread speculations that YSR’s daughter was planning to launch her own party in Telangana soon. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR’s badinage on Jagan’s sister: New party? Is it easy?

Speaking on the occasion, he felt the need to take up expansion of Karakatta road and to connect other roads linked to it in order to facilitate quicker development of Amaravati region. (Photo: twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan calls for fast-tracking works in Amaravati region



MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana

More From Current Affairs

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered, 171 missing

Military aircraft, including MI 17, have conducted six sorties to transport rescued people from the site. — PTI

Toll climbs to 14 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing

Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (PTI)

Tikait seeks respectable solution to end farm stir

After the mahapanchayat at Baraut in UP’s Baghpat district, two more mahapanchayats are being planned in UP’s Bijnor and Haryana’s Jind districts to mobilise the growing support for the protesting farmers. (Photo:AFP)

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads

Farmers shout slogans blocking a highway during a roadblock-protest, part of their continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 6, 2021. (AFP)

Govt targets 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Image source: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham