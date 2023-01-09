Leopards in playful mood in Gudibanda; video shot by farmer goes viral

leopard climbed and reached the middle part of the long tree. When it was about to climb down, the other leopard climbed up from the ground. The first one then resumed its climbing and reached the top of the tree. This was followed by the second leopard and both spent some time on the top of the tree. (Photo: DC)

Anantapur: The sight of two leopards enjoying themselves in the maize fields and climbing a coconut tree at Gudibanda mandal headquarters in Satya Sai district went viral on social media on Sunday.

The couple entered the field and were playing around on the outskirts of Gudibanda in broad daylight. A farmer captured the video of the leopards while they climbed the coconut tree.

First, a leopard climbed and reached the middle part of the long tree. When it was about to climb down, the other leopard climbed up from the ground. The first one then resumed its climbing and reached the top of the tree. This was followed by the second leopard and both spent some time on the top of the tree.

Then, they playfully got down from the tree and disappeared in the maize fields. It appeared that the two, thereafter, returned to the hills.

The farmer alerted his folk and farm labourers about the free movement of the leopard couple. The video shot on his mobile phone went viral on social media, instantly attracting many viewers.

Leopards are normally seen in hills and areas even closer to human habitations in the district, but generally not in a playful mood.

Meanwhile, former minister N Raghuveera Reddy tweeted a video of a bear entering a Hanuman temple at his native Neelakantapuram village a few days ago. The bear entered the temple, took the prasadam kept at the temple and returned to the forest.

In another incident, volunteer Hanumantharayappa from Yatakal in Kalyandurg area, Anantapur district, suffered injuries during an attack by a bear at his village a few days ago when he went to attend nature's call.