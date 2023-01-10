  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 09 Jan 2023 KTR urges IT firms t ...
Nation, In Other News

KTR urges IT firms to look beyond Hyd, expand to Tier-II cities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 12:54 am IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: DC)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: As the country's top recruiter of IT professionals, Hyderabad is the largest metro for those seeking technology jobs and has displaced Bengaluru to second place, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said, as he encouraged tech industry captains to create jobs for the local youths by expanding their operations beyond Hyderabad to Tier II cities in Telangana.

A quarter of the new jobs in the IT sector were created in Hyderabad, the minister said, citing last year's data. Of the 4,50,000 new jobs created in the IT sector, 1.57 lakh were in Hyderabad, while 1.46 lakh were in Bengaluru, pushing the once IT citadel to second place, he stated.

At an interactive session with the IT industry hosted by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Monday, Rama Rao attributed the outcomes achieved over the last eight years to the collective efforts of the IT department and the IT industry.

Representatives from tech firms applauded heartily when the minister stated that the number of IT employees in Telangana had climbed from 3.23 lakh at the time of the state's formation in 2014 to 8.7 lakh currently, and that IT exports had increased from Rs 57,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.83 lakh crore now.

"We all can take pride in these outcomes. The number of employees, employers who are looking at Hyderabad is growing. I believe that this is just the beginning," he remarked.

Speaking of the 20 lakh IT jobs expected to be created in India over the next three years, the IT minister stated that the state government would continue to work closely with the industry to capitalise on the opportunity.

In an effort to persuade IT businesses, Rama Rao remarked that Tier-II cities have emerged as new growth hubs due to robust infrastructure and plug-and-play facilities, making them sought-after destinations for IT/ITes investments. He appealed to the industry leaders to look beyond Hyderabad and expand their operations in Tier-II towns to balance economic growth, and urged them to point the state government to new opportunities, prospective investors.

The minister mentioned Telangana's robust innovation ecosystem, which included T-Hub, WE HUB, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), WASH Hub, T-Works, and others. He informed them that the B-Hub for Biotech and Life Sciences Industries was being planned and that T-Works would open this year.

The IT minister urged the industry leaders to guide the state government in such a way that local youth acquire the bulk of job opportunities, while asserting that the Telangana government has been trying to explore how partnership between the industry and academia can be developed.

Principal secretary of IT department Jayesh Ranjan, police commissioners of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, and Rachakonda Stephen Raveendra, C.V.Anand, and D.S. Chauhan, respectively, as well as N.V.S. Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), HYSEA president Manisha Saboo, chief relations officers Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, and others participated in the event.

...
Tags: industries minister kt rama rao, it hub, tier 2 cities, it sector companies
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

ISRO and Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech start-ups in India
Bosch Global Software Technologies smart new campus inaugurated in Hyderabad

Latest From Nation

Demands for train and bus tickets peaked during the festive season, as people are flocking to their hometowns to celebrate Sankranti, the harvest festival. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of Sankranti, private operators jack up bus fares

Addressing a protest meeting of sarpanchs organised by the TPCC’s Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghtan at Indira Park’s dharna chowk, Revanth said, “Chandrasekhar Rao used the 15th Finance Commission to transfer funds intended for sarpanches to Rythu Vedika and other works. KCR diverted these funds for contractors.

Bhasmasura Rashtra Samithi is to blame for suicides of 60 sarpanchs, says Revanth

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Division of assets between AP & Telangana: SC seeks Centre, Telangana’s response

Earlier, hundreds of workers from the sanitation, parks, malaria and veterinary departments were prevented from entering the collectorate to submit a memorandum.

GVMC waterworks staff on flash strike, cut off water to Mayor, commissioner



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->