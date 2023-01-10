  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 09 Jan 2023 Hyderabad: SC relief ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: SC relief for TS govt on Kaleshwaram project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project. (Photo: DC)
 Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: In a partial relief to the Telangana government, the Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier status quo order on the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) work meant to enhance its intake capacity.

The apex court permitted the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to consider the pleas submitted by the Telangana government seeking approval to undertake works to draw an additional 1 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet of water) from the Godavari to provide more irrigation facilities.

The apex court made it clear that the approvals would be subject to its final order.
The KLIS was designed with an intake of 2 tmc ft, to draw 240 tmc ft of water during the rainy season when the river will be full.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the project works, after hearing a batch of petitions which alleged that the Telangana government was increasing the capacity of the project without clearances. The Telangana government filed a petition in September, requesting the status quo orders be vacated.

Senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan, representing the Telangana government, told the court that the petitions questioning the project’s expansion were politically motivated, and that the additional 1 tmc ft drawal of water did not amount to a new project and that it was a part of the ongoing Kaleshwaram project.

...
Tags: godavari river managament board, kaleshwaram lift irrigation project (klip), supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Kaleshwaram project oustees hold ‘Kurchi Pe Charcha’ protest against KCR
Kaleshwaram pumphouses to be restored by Oct-end, contractor to bear expenses: Harish

Latest From Nation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: DC)

KTR urges IT firms to look beyond Hyd, expand to Tier-II cities

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Division of assets between AP & Telangana: SC seeks Centre, Telangana’s response

Earlier, hundreds of workers from the sanitation, parks, malaria and veterinary departments were prevented from entering the collectorate to submit a memorandum.

GVMC waterworks staff on flash strike, cut off water to Mayor, commissioner

Kamareddy farmers have moved the Telangana High Court against the master plan. (Representational Image: DC)

Kamareddy farmers petition HC against proposed master plan



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->