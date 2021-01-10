Strays kill 50 sheep in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana

Ramjya said last year too livestock of another farmer was killed by strays. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: A pack of around six stray dogs killed a herd of 50 sheep in Medigadda village of Amangal mandal in Ranga Reddy district Friday night. They were all in a dairy shed of Nenavath Ramjya.

It was only in the morning when Ramjya, who lives at least five kms away, returned to his shed for work that his sheep maimed, and reported it to village authorities. He said he has suffered a loss of around Rs 5-6 lakh.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in the village. Ramjya said last year too livestock of another farmer was killed by strays. There is moreover a scare of leopards in the area as well.

The sarpanch, along with officials analysed the situation on Saturday morning but no compensation has been announced for Ramjya.