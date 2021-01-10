Nation Other News 09 Jan 2021 Strays kill 50 sheep ...
Nation, In Other News

Strays kill 50 sheep in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 10, 2021, 8:54 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 8:54 am IST
It was in the morning when Ramjya, who lives at least 5 km away, returned to his shed for work when his sheep maimed
Ramjya said last year too livestock of another farmer was killed by strays. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: A pack of around six stray dogs killed a herd of 50 sheep in Medigadda village of Amangal mandal in Ranga Reddy district Friday night. They were all in a dairy shed of Nenavath Ramjya.

It was only in the morning when Ramjya, who lives at least five kms away, returned to his shed for work that his sheep maimed, and reported it to village authorities. He said he has suffered a loss of around Rs 5-6 lakh. 

 

Incidentally, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in the village. Ramjya said last year too livestock of another farmer was killed by strays. There is moreover a scare of leopards in the area as well. 

The sarpanch, along with officials analysed the situation on Saturday morning but no compensation has been announced for Ramjya.

...
Tags: strays kill 50 sheep, ranga reddy district sheep killed by strays, 50 sheep killed by strays in medigadda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


