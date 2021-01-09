Hyderabad girl married to unsound man, seeks return from Oman

She said her daughter also went to Muscat on December 25 last year and was shocked to see the abnormal behaviour of her husband. — Representational image

HYDERABAD: The family of a young woman, allegedly cheated by two marriage agents who hid information about the groom being mentally unsound, is now seeking justice and the woman’s return from Oman, where she was taken to after her wedding to an Omani national.

And adding insult to injury, the agents also did not give the Rs 1 lakh meher that was promised to the woman's family.

According to Fatima Begum from Gazi Banda, mother of the young woman, two agents, Sayeed of Nawabsahab Kunta, and Qadeer of Moghalpura, came to her house and informed that one rich Omani family was in search of a girl for their son and convinced the family to negotiate with one Abdullah and who was acted as an agent from the bridegroom side from Muscat.

Fatima Begum said "after consecutive meetings, our family agreed to marry our youngest daughter in her mid-20s, to Saleem bin Nasser Al-Salmi in Hyderabad on November 10, 2019. During the Nikah, three relatives of Saleem who were present left for Oman five days later.

She said her daughter also went to Muscat on December 25 last year. Once there, her daughter was shocked to see the abnormal behaviour of her husband and later came to know that he was mentally unsound. Her daughter was being forced to do odd jobs and take care of her husband, the mother added.

Fatima Begum, mother of six daughters, said when her daughter wanted to return to India she was not allowed as the passport was snatched. She contended that Sayeed and Qadeer deliberately kept them in the dark about the mental condition of Saleem.

They took Rs 1 lakh given as meher. She approached Amjedullah Khan Khalid of MBT for help. Khan advised her to lodge a complaint with the local police as well.