Nation Other News 09 Jan 2021 Hyderabad girl marri ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad girl married to unsound man, seeks return from Oman

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Jan 9, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 1:09 am IST
Mother demands action against agents for hiding health issues
She said her daughter also went to Muscat on December 25 last year and was shocked to see the abnormal behaviour of her husband. — Representational image
 She said her daughter also went to Muscat on December 25 last year and was shocked to see the abnormal behaviour of her husband. — Representational image

HYDERABAD: The family of a young woman, allegedly cheated by two marriage agents who hid information about the groom being mentally unsound, is now seeking justice and the woman’s return from Oman, where she was taken to after her wedding to an Omani national.

And adding insult to injury, the agents also did not give the Rs 1 lakh meher that was promised to the woman's family.

 

According to Fatima Begum from Gazi Banda, mother of the young woman, two agents, Sayeed of Nawabsahab Kunta, and Qadeer of Moghalpura, came to her house and informed that one rich Omani family was in search of a girl for  their son and convinced the family to negotiate with one Abdullah and who was acted as an agent from the bridegroom side from Muscat.

Fatima Begum said "after consecutive meetings, our family agreed to marry our youngest daughter in her mid-20s, to Saleem bin Nasser Al-Salmi in Hyderabad on November 10, 2019. During the Nikah, three relatives of Saleem who were present left for Oman five days later.

 

She said her daughter also went to Muscat on December 25 last year. Once there, her daughter was shocked to see the abnormal behaviour of her husband and later came to know that he was mentally unsound. Her daughter was being forced to do odd jobs and take care of her husband, the mother added.

Fatima Begum, mother of six daughters, said when her daughter wanted to return to India she was not allowed as the passport was snatched. She contended that Sayeed and Qadeer deliberately kept them in the dark about the mental condition of Saleem.

 

They took Rs 1 lakh given as meher. She approached Amjedullah Khan Khalid of MBT for help. Khan advised her to lodge a complaint with the local police as well.

...
Tags: hyderabad girl married to unsound oman man, rs 1 lakh meher promised not given to girl's family, girl wants to return from oman as husband is unsound
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Supposed medicinal properties of sand boa, apart from myths and beliefs surrounding this rare snake, has led to their illicit hunting and capture over the past few years. (DC Photo)

Illegal sand boa trade may make the rare snake go extinct

Ministers, district collectors and officials from the health, education, revenue, panchayat raj, as also municipal and forest departments will attend the CM meet. (DC Photo)

CM meet on Monday; decisions on school-reopening, vaccination, land & revenue likely

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

Adimulapu Suresh said recognition would be withdrawn if any junior college failed to follow directions from the government, be it on collection of fees or on compliance with guidelines on Covid-19. (Photo: twitter @AudimulapSuresh)

Inter first-year classes in Andhra Pradesh from January 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

Isro scientist Tapan Misra

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham