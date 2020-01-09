Nation Other News 09 Jan 2020 Wait, Deepika got tr ...
Wait, Deepika got trolled by Bengaluru top cop?

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 9, 2020, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 8:24 pm IST
Hackers have their ways of course, but who would say Deepika is bad luck?
Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone. (File: PTI)
 Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone. (File: PTI)

Bengaluru: A controversial tweet against actress Deepika Padukone’s visit to the JNU campus in Delhi from former Bengaluru police commissioner Raghavendra Auradkar’s Twitter handle had the police saying WTF for a while.

The tweet, coming in the wake of the actress’ much-publicised appearance at a JNU protest, purported to paint her as bad luck. It ran: “When the actress supported BSNL, the company ran into huge losses. She supported RCB (Royal Challengers of Bangalore) and the team never won a cup forcing Vijay Mallya and Sidharth Mallya  to flee the country. She became friends with Yuvraj Singh and he had to battle cancer. Now, it is the turn of ‘tukde tukde gang’. Deepika’s track record is impeccable. All the best students.’

 

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kuldeep Kumar Jain, presently DGP (Police Housing Board) said they checked and found that Auradkar had dismantled his Twitter account a long while back, and that it had somehow fallen into the hands of hackers..

“The department has got in touch with Twitter India and a case has been registered in this regard,” Jain said.

...
