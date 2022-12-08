Rotary International president lauds India for eradicating polio

Hyderabad: The eradication of polio in India is one of the most significant successes in global health history, said Stephanie A. Urchick, nominee for Rotary

International President for 2024-25.

In an exclusive chat with Deccan Chronicle, Stephanie stated that Rotary

will focus on mental health, particularly in young people, in addition to

healing a divided world and striving for global peace. She praised India's

efforts to eradicate polio, saying, "I'm proud of India for eradicating

polio, and I was fortunate to be part of a mass immunisation programme that

lasted 20 years. As many as 125 million children were immunised in a single

day."

On the crisis in Ukraine following the war, she said, 'I'm horrified by the

humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, for me personally they are family

considering my background. Every day, people wake up to bombings and are

confronted with a crisis on all fronts."

Urchick emphasised Rotary's apolitical nature, saying, "Rotary is

apolitical, and we can stop the crazy man who is responsible for the crisis.

They are currently collaborating with some organisations to collect warm

clothing and heaters for the cold winter, which we do with every country,

not just Ukraine." She believes that ending war is not the same as bringing

peace; peace can be achieved when a man and a woman end arguments or

physical abuse or when a child with a full stomach, satisfied, goes to

school and is able to learn if they are not hungry. "War is started for

political reasons, and rotary looks at the big picture, and we look at

healing a divided world differently," she said.

Further, she stated that the Rotary International has a peace centre where a

training programme for young people is held as part of peace and conflict

resolution programmes. Urchick stated that they contributed $15 million to

disaster relief funds on humanitarian grounds.

She also stated that mental health is like any other disease in that people

should not judge them and that victims of mental illness should not succumb

to societal pressure. "Victims require assistance and support. We will

launch comprehensive awareness campaigns in clubs around the world, focusing

on young people who will bear the brunt of the Covid19 pandemic. They

require special attention," she said.

With the world facing incredible challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic,

disasters caused by climate change, and conflict in many regions, Urchick

believes Rotary leaders can provide a vision and a plan for overcoming these

obstacles. Because Rotary operates in over 200 countries and regions, it is

critical to recognise that the organisation has the potential to become more

efficient and effective by understanding and responding to how regional

differences affect how Rotarians work together to address providing service,

promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace,

she said. "By working together, we can make the world a more peaceful place

to live," she signed off.