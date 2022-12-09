  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Other News 08 Dec 2022 Mosquitoes making li ...
Nation, In Other News

Mosquitoes making life difficult for Tirupati residents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) claims it is undertaking fogging operations in the city on a regular basis. (DC File Photo)
 Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) claims it is undertaking fogging operations in the city on a regular basis. (DC File Photo)

TIRUPATI: Though the temperature has dropped marginally in Tirupati, its citizens have found no relief from the mosquito problem. To try and escape from them, they have begun closing their doors and windows before sunset.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) claims it is undertaking fogging operations in the city on a regular basis. That does not seem to be effective. Many residents are complaining that the frequency of fogging has fallen in their areas. There are reports of the civic body delaying anti-larval operations despite open nalas and garbage piles across the city being the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

S. Gnaneswara, a resident of Bank Employees’ Colony, is so concerned that he locks himself inside his house after sunset. "I can't spend the evening on the balcony or patio. Such is the mosquito threat that we keep our doors and windows locked," he remarked. He blamed civic authorities for fogging only the main roads.

However, this is an ordeal that repeats every year. Residents frequently rely on insect repellents or electric rackets to get rid of mosquitoes between December and May. P. Janaki, a Maruti Nagar resident, says she spends most of her evenings fighting mosquitoes with a racket.

Many residents have told Deccan Chronicle that stagnating rain water and blocked drains in their localities are the leading cause for mosquito breeding. They say anti-larval operations taken up by civic body are not up to the mark. Amount of fogging is also negligible.

Tirupati residents are one in demanding that municipal authorities ramp up anti-larval operations and fumigation in the city. “While it is important to kill mosquitos, it is also crucial that larvae are killed. But I have never seen any genuine efforts to eradicate larvae. In my locality, there is a large drain that helps mosquitoes thrive in the area,” says S. Jyotsna of Subba Reddy Nagar.

When contacted, a civic official asserted that they cover virtually all wards in the city on a roaster basis. "We undertake fogging in as many areas as possible at least once a week. We are also responding to concerns of city residents. Anti-larval operations are common in areas near open drains and where there is stagnant water," he maintained.

...
Tags: municipal corporation of tirupati, mosquito menace, tirupati news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Related Stories

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Tirupati
TTD opens counters to issue Srivani Darshan tickets at Tirupati
Works in progress for upgrading Tirupati railway station

Latest From Nation

The cyclonic storm would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75kmph, gusting to 85kmph around midnight on Friday. (Representational image. DC Image)

Mandous intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to touch coast by Friday night

CCS sleuths said they had identified 20 more accused in the case. (DC image)

CCS gets three-day custody of Sahiti owner for Rs 900 crore fraud

St George’s church at Abids, the church’s renovation and painting works are getting done, the church was built in 1844, is considered as one of the greatest architectural places to visit. (Picture by P.Surendra)

St. George's church gears up to usher in Christmas

The fish and other aqua life in the river are vanishing due to the presence of ash slurry of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS). — DC Image/Representational

BTPS ash slurry posing threat to Mission Bhagiratha



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

‘Purple Revolution’ transforms lives: More J&K, North-East farmers turn to lavender

Lavender or purple revolution was launched by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology through the ‘Aroma Mission’ (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->