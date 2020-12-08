The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 08 Dec 2020 We never stopped lan ...
Nation, In Other News

We never stopped land registration, Telangana government tells High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Dec 8, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2020, 12:34 am IST
Start registering tomorrow, but don’t use Dharani, says High Court
The court said the government should come out clearly as to what safety precautionary measures are being taken to protect data gathered from property owners on Dharani portal.
 The court said the government should come out clearly as to what safety precautionary measures are being taken to protect data gathered from property owners on Dharani portal.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday raised eyebrows over the arguments of the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led government, when it tried to argue that it was unable to restart registrations of non-agriculture properties in the state due to the interim orders issued by the High Court.

The Telangana state government argued that it had stopped registrations of non-agricultural lands in deference to the court’s order in a public interest litigations (PIL) challenging the government’s decision of insisting that property owners upload their Aadhar, caste and family members details on to the Dharani portal.

 

Reacting to the contention, the division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, which dealt with the matter concerning the legality of Dharani portal, said that it had never stopped land registrations of any kind.

“The government had issued G.O. 102, dated September 8, to stop registrations temporarily. Our directions to the government, in our interim orders, was not to insist upon details of property owners, their family members, which impacts only registrations done through the Dharani portal. If the government was so concerned about hurdles faced by people over delay of registrations, it can go ahead using the old method of provisional registrations,” the Bench said emphatically.

 

Further, the Bench said the government can go with a rider by informing those who wish to get their property registered that all registrations would be subject to the outcome of the petitions. If the order comes in favour of the government, then at a time of mutation of property, then details like who got property registered would be asked. With that, the government can upload them onto Dharani portal. Nothing stays registrations, the Court said.

The court was stressed how the government was insisting that property owners give Aadhar details without answering how it would be safeguarded. The court said the government should come out clearly as to what safety precautionary measures are being taken to protect data gathered from property owners on Dharani portal. People should have clarity regarding the safety of their details. If the government does not inform people of safety measures taken, where will people go in case their data is breached, Chief Justice Chauhan questioned.

 

Advocate General B.S. Prasad, representing the state government, informed the Court that the Telangana government was “taking all precautionary measures” to ensure that massive data pertaining to owners of non-agriculture and agriculture obtained and fed into Dharani portal.

But he declined to divulge details pertaining to safety measures taken, saying such details cannot be out in public domain. If the court wants to examine the measures, the government is ready to submit in sealed cover, he said. But on grounds of apprehension over security of data, digitalisation couldn't be denied, Advocate General submitted.

 

CJ Chauhan, sharply reacting to the contentions, said, “vast amounts of sensitive data collected from property owners and such data cannot be breached by the government or any other third party. It should be totally protected.”

The CJ gave an example of vaccination for Coronavirus, which is in trial stages. He said that before the final dose of the vaccine is out, it has been tested on so many people, it has been subjected to several trials. This entire arduous exercise has been taken up only with a motto to show people that the vaccine, which is out in the market is safe and can be administered. Likewise, governments may come and go, but data collected should be safeguarded. As of now, the situation is in utter confusion how the government is compelling owners to upload data without backing any law, the CJ said.

 

Senior Counsel D. Prakash Reddy brought to notice of the Court that errors and negligence of officers in making rules related to mutation of non-agricultural properties, which were recently issued by the government. In a G.O. 227 dated December 7, 2020, which related to mutation within GHMC limits, officers just copied and pasted other GOs issued related to mutations in other gram panchayats and municipalities. He filed interim applications over the said GOs.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy asked the government to think about the suggestion of the court to continue registrations with the old method, by putting a rider.

 

The Advocate General took a day’s time to file counter affidavits over these applications. The cases were adjourned to December 10. Meanwhile, the interim stay was extended.

...
Tags: dharani portal land registration, high court dharani portal, interim orders high court non-agriculture land, high court insists on safety of data, telangana high court stresses on data safety dharani
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

Police uses water cannons to stop farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm laws, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah’s talks with farmers’ leaders fail, deadlock remains

Shops and establishments remained closed in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the striking farmers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (DC Picture by P.Surendra)

TRS, Congress, Left make Bandh successful in Telangana

Large number of people reach the Mee Seva centres to apply for the Rs 10000 flood relief, only to find them locked. The Mee Seva centres notified public that they were unable to verify the claimants and that GHMC officials will verify the same by reaching their homes and credit the relief amount into the bank accounts of people at Musheerabad.( DC Image: SSR)

GHMC officials take ‘U-turn’ on Rs 10,000 flood relief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham