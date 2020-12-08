The Indian Premier League 2020

Telangana to credit Rythu Bandhu amount into farmers' accounts from Dec. 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Dec 8, 2020, 8:56 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2020, 10:18 am IST
Over Rs 73,000 crore would be deposited into the farmers' accounts under the scheme to 58.33 lakh farmers
KCR told the authorities that the assistance should begin with small and marginal farmers and then within 10 days it should be given to farmers having large extent of agriculture holdings. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has announced that financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu will be deposited into the accounts of the farmers from December 27 for the Rabi season.

During a review meeting on distribution of farm assistance of  Rs 5,000 per acre for the Rabi season to each farmer in the state on Monday, Rao instructed officials to ensure that no farmer from the state should be denied assistance under Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

 

He directed the authorities of the finance department to release Rs 73,000 crore, which was required to deposit the farm assistance under the scheme to around 58.33 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister told the authorities that the assistance should begin with small and marginal farmers and then within 10 days it should be given to farmers having large extent of agriculture holdings.

Rap urged the officials to prepare a schedule so that the benefit of farm assistance would reach each and every farmer of Telangana. The state government has been extending `5,000 per acre without any ceiling on the extent of land holding of the farmers.

 

Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of Agriculture B Janardhan Reddy, and others participated. 

Tags: kcr rythu bandhu scheme, rythu bandhu scheme telangana, rythu bandhu amount december 27, input subsidy for telangana farmers, rythu bandhu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


