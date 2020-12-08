Rallies, road blockades to mark Bharat Bandh in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Road blockades within cities and on highways of Telangana, apart from rallies and protests, will mark the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday by farmers in protest against “anti-farmer laws” passed by the Centre. The bandh is being extensively supported by ruling TRS, Opposition Congress and Left parties, several trade and employees’ unions in addition to various other organisations.

The Bharat Bandh has started at 8 am on Tuesday and will be in force up to 3 pm across the state. Several trade, transport and auto workers’ unions are also extending support to the farmers’ call for bandh. As a result, those wanting to travel on roads may face difficulties.

Telangana police have made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents in the state. Hyderabad and Cyberabad police have imposed restrictions on traffic on Tuesday in several parts of Hyderabad.

Ministers and elected representatives of TRS have called for a Rasta Roko agitation across the state. TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao will participate in this programme at Burgula Gate in Shadnagar. Finance minister T. Harish Rao will do so at Toopran Y Junction. MLC K. Kavitha will participate in the blockade at Tekrial on NH 44. Similarly, all ministers will take part in the bandh in various parts of the state.

The ruling party will also organise rallies in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will participate in the Bharat Bandh at Shamirpet and working president A. Revanth Reddy at the Market Committee in Shadnagar on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway.

Telangana non-gazetted officers have also resolve to participate in the bandh on Tuesday in protest against the “anti-farmer enactments” of the central government, TNGOs central union president M. Rajender and general secretary R. Pratap Reddy have announced.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, they maintained that employees will be conducting various programmes in support of the bandh from mandal to state headquarters level in line with the call given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to extend his support for the bandh.