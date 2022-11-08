Rice millers likely to allow paddy for custom milling

Earlier, the rice millers decided not to take paddy from Rythu Bharosa Kendras for custom-milling if the government does not clear their dues and also not change the new bank guarantee norms. (Representational Image/ PTI)

KAKINADA: Rice millers in the state are likely to start custom-milling of rice (CMR) within two days even as the state government is not saying as to when their dues would be cleared.

Earlier, the rice millers decided not to take paddy from Rythu Bharosa Kendras for custom-milling if the government does not clear their dues and also not change the new bank guarantee norms.

Notably, the paddy purchasing process started on Sunday in East Godavari and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. But the rice millers told the RBKs not to bring the paddy to their rice mills unless their problems were sorted out.

Generally, after purchasing paddy from farmers, the stock will go to rice mills for custom-milling.

The paddy is being stored at rice mill points. Rice millers say the government owed them Rs 1800 crore since 2018. Meanwhile, the government insisted that the rice millers raise the bank guarantee amount at once.

So far, the millers are giving guarantees in a phased manner while taking the paddy for custom-milling. From this Kharif, the millers said, the government insisted on paying bank guarantee amounts at once and in one go. Millers replied that this was not possible for them to do.

“We face a funds crunch due to non-payment of the arrears by the government. Besides, the government insisted that we show bank guarantee amounts. That is, after showing this, the RBKs would send the paddy to the rice mills. Else, the custom milling facility will not be extended to such rice mills. The government took such a stand,“ said a rice miller of East Godavari district.

In these circumstances, a meeting was convened with the state civil supplies minister, civil supplies commissioner and the rice millers association representatives in Amaravati on Monday.

“The government has promised the rice millers to clear the dues in a phased manner. It has also accepted the bank guarantee as previously. I was convinced by the government,’’ said the AP state rice millers association president Dwarampudi Veerabhadra Reddy.

He told DC that he would convene a meeting with the rice millers on Tuesday and convince them. Some millers are getting ready to start the custom-milling process from Wednesday, he said, and expressed the hope that the remaining rice millers can also show their willingness in this matter.

If only for the welfare of the farmers, the rice millers would render their full support to the government, he added.