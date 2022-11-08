Mild tremors take Adurpalli village by shock

  
Nellore: Mild tremors took the residents of Adurupalli village in Chejerla mandal by shock for a few seconds on Monday, as their houses shook and tension prevailed. People rushed out of their houses as vessels started falling off shelves.

However, the tremors passed without causing loss of life or property. No injury or casualty was reported.

The village is located close to Kandaleru dam and Penchalakonda, which is famous for housing a temple believed to be the abode of Lord Penchala Narasimha Swamy.

S.K. Mehboob Basha, an autorickshaw driver, said he ran out of the house as the earth shook under his feet for a second or two, but added that normalcy resumed after the incident.

Incidentally, this is the second time that the Chejerla mandal experienced tremors over the past three years.

Previously, mild tremors had rocked several villages in Chejerla mandal of SPSR Nellore district on October 11, 2019, triggering panic among people. The tremors, which lasted for two to three seconds then, as was the case on Monday, did not cause any damage to property or life.

However, residents of Chejerla said they were scared as they felt the earth under their feet shake for a few seconds.

Incidentally, similar tremors were recorded in frequent intervals at Chakalakonda and Vinjamuru mandals a few years ago, with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) scientists attributing the incidents to a tectonic fault, after conducting surveys.

 

