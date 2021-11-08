Torrents gushing out of Tirumala hills bring cheers

According to sources, water in the reservoirs of Tirumala will suffice the needs of pilgrims and locals for the next 1.5-1.8 years. (DC)

TIRUPATI: Incessant rains that lashed Tirumala hills for the past few days have brought cheers to pilgrims and locals. Torrents gushing out of the hill rocks are providing a visual feast to the onlookers. Torrents including Malavadigundam and Kapilatheertham are gliding swiftly from the hill rocks, delighting those travelling through the first ghat and bypass roads. Many in private vehicles took a break at Malavadigundam to capture the torrent falling down through the Seshachalam ranges.

On the other hand, the nonstop rains showered recently have added lakhs of gallons of water to dams like Akasaganga, Gogarbham, Papavinasanam, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara. According to sources, water in the reservoirs of Tirumala will suffice the needs of pilgrims and locals for the next 1.5-1.8 years.

Official sources said that the level of water reached 93 percent in all the dams - Kumaradhara (Full capacity - 4,258.98 lakh gallons); Pasupudhara (1,287.51 lakh gallons), Akasaganga (685 lakh gallons), Gogarbham dam (2,833 lakh gallons) and Papavinasam (5,240 lakh gallons), which is the biggest water source for Tirumala, which recorded a high of 165 mm rainfall in two hours Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, as more rains are anticipated in the coming days, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials on Sunday opened the floodgates of the Papavinasam and Gogarbham dams and released water. The temple town’s daily requirement during the pre-Covid-19 times is put at around 32 to 35 lakh gallons and on weekends at 35 to 40 lakh gallons of water.