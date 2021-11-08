Boat services resume in Papikondalu after two years

Tourists have to buy tickets online and they would be taken to the famous Gandi Posamma temple in minivans and from there, they can board the boats. (DC Image)

KAKINADA: After a two years gap in the aftermath of the boat accident at Kachuluru in 2019, the state government resumed boat rides at Papikondalu on Godavari from Sunday.

Tourism minister M. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the boat rides at the Gandi Posamma temple near river Godavari. At present, there is not overflowing and the climate is pleasant to enjoy boat rides.

Tourists have to buy tickets online and they would be taken to the famous Gandi Posamma temple in minivans and from there, they can board the boats. Boats will go to Peratalapalli through Papikondalu and return to Gandi Posamma temple by evening.

Srinivasa Rao said after the boat accident at Kachuluru, the state government laid certain guidelines to ensure the safety of tourists. A committee consisting five All India Service officers has been appointed and nine control rooms have been set up. Officials of four departments including revenue, police, tourism and irrigation will monitor the boat operations in coordination.

He said when tourists boarded the boats, they had to wear life-jackets and an escort boat consisting of experienced swimmers, GPS facility, satellite phones and other facilities and also four licensed drivers and “Sarangus’ would accompany the tourists. He said liquor consumption was totally prohibited in the boats. He said an online system had been introduced for the sale of tickets and tourists would be served breakfast, lunch and biscuits during the tour.

He said the boat trip to Peratalapalli on the Godavari would give an opportunity to experience beautiful natural scenes and it would give a life-long memory to the tourists.

Rampachodavaram MLA N. Dhana Lakshmi, joint collector A. Bhargav Teja, tourism executive director Mal Reddy, AP tourism development corporation chairman Vara Prasada Reddy and others were present.

Srinivasa Rao said if the Polavaram project, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh was completed, the tourism sector would be developed vastly to attract national and international tourists as there were plenty of resources across the river Godavari.