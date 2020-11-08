The Indian Premier League 2020

Andhra Pradesh: Unable to find work, labourers move out of Kurnool

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Nov 8, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2020, 3:37 am IST
Recent rains destroyed crops in Kurnool and labourers began moving out to find work elsewhere
Guest workers move ahead in search of livelihood.
KURNOOL: Labour migrations have started again in Kurnool district as there has been no work in villages due to crop losses and rains. About 80, 000 had returned home in April and May due to Covid-19 with Yemmiganur, Adoni and Mantralayam witnessing the maximum influx.

In order to earn a livelihood, those from the western part of Kurnool district went to Hyderabad, Guntur, Bangalore and Chennai. The spiraling cost of living, meagre wages under NREGS, non-payment of those bills and water scarcity have all contributed to their decision to move out, several labourers explained. Adding to the problem was that there was no work in the fields because of the destruction caused by the recent heavy rains.

 

Uppara Srinivasulu, who is migrating to Hyderabad, said that “before Covid we were working in a farmhouse near Chevella. Our landlord is calling us now. We are going there as we will also get free accommodation.”

Another migrant labourer said “normally we move out for work during the summer months. But this year it is winter that is driving us out of here.”
“With Tungabhadra Pushkaralu works moving at a fast pace, the contractors who have won tenders are employing labour of their choice. We are not getting any work,” said Rajagopal Naidu, a worker from Alur town.

 

The district administration is fully engaged in Pushkaralu works and all other functions have come to a standstill in the district, said TDP leader B.N. Yadav.

Tags: kurnool guest workers livelihood, crops destroyed kurnool, no farm works kurnool migrants, migrants return home covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


