The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 08 Nov 2020 Hyderabad might get ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad might get its beloved double-decker buses back soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Nov 8, 2020, 7:20 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Minister K.T. Rama Rao set the ball rolling with his post on Twitter, reminiscing of travelling in the iconic double-decker bus to school
Twitter user Shaker Hussain posted this picture of a double-decker Bus from Zoo park to Secunderabad via AfzalGunj. (Twitter)
 Twitter user Shaker Hussain posted this picture of a double-decker Bus from Zoo park to Secunderabad via AfzalGunj. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may soon see double-decker buses running on city roads again. Minister K.T. Rama Rao set the ball rolling with his post on Twitter on Saturday, reminiscing of travelling in the iconic double-decker bus to school.

It all started off with a post from Twitter user Shaker Hussain, who had tagged Rama Rao and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on an old photograph of a double decker bus on Tank Bund, and asked if the service could be resumed for tourists if not as a regular bus service.

 

Replying to this, Rama Rao asked transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar if there was any chance of bringing back the double-deckers. The transport minister replied that he would speak to the authorities to look into the possibilities.

Rama Rao’s post read: “I have many fond memories of riding the double-decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids. Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back?”

Asked about the possibility of reintroducing the buses, Sunil Sharma, TS Road Transport Corporation incharge managing director, told Deccan Chronicle that a meeting with all stakeholders will take place on this next week.

 

Rama Rao’s post has already garnered major support for the idea of bringing the double-deckers back, and several people recalled their memories from over 15 years ago.

A Twitter user said, "I have the same memory of double-decker bus from St. George's Grammar School. Though I used to travel in an auto (rickshaw), my first picnic from the school was to the zoo and they took us in a double-decker bus, my only ride in a double-decker.”

Another user, supporting the idea, added, “It will give an amazing look to the city... London, Dubai also have double-decker buses. Looking (at the city) from these buses is just amazing.. Please bring them back in their modern avatar.”

 

The buses were discontinued about 15 years ago due to operational costs, according to Venkateshwarlu, TSRTC executive director. He said that running the double-deckers was not economically viable when compared to the regular buses. Nearly 100 double-decker buses were operational earlier, he added.

...
Tags: double-dekcer buses hyderabad, twitter user double-decker buses hyderabad, ktr tagged twitter user double-decker buses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The sale and bursting of 'green crackers', as per Supreme Court guidelines, will be allowed during Deepavali, the Karnataka government said on Saturday. (Representational Image:ANI)

Karnataka makes U-turn on ban, allows green crackers for this Deepavali

Kanta Prasad (80), the owner of the Baba Ka Dhaba eatery, had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shot by Wasan and shared widely across social media platforms recently. (Image: Twitter/@gauravwasan08)

Delhi Police books YouTuber Gaurav Wasan accused of cheating 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner

Telangana state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad local body polls: BJP to focus on TRS failures in fulfilling promises

During lockdown, all business activities came to a grinding halt to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Covid lockdown caused Rs 52,750 crore loss to Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Pensioners can get life certificate generated at doorstep or through post offices

Old-aged people gather for a meeting.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham