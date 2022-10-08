Six Indians died in Pak jails in 9 months

These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails: Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Representational image/AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India on Friday described the increasing incidents of death of Indian prisoners in Pakistani custody as “alarming”, adding that the matter had been officially raised with Islamanad.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “There has been increasing number of deaths of (Indian) fishermen (in Pakistani custody) in recent times. Six Indian prisoners … I think five of them were fishermen have died in Pakistani custody in the last nine months or so. All six of them had completed their sentences. They were what we would call illegally detained by Pakistan despite completing their sentences and in spite of multiple demands from the Indian side for their release and repatriation.”

He added, “These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails. The matter has been raised by our High Commission in Islamabad as well as with the Pakistani High Commission here (in New Delhi). We would like to reiterate that Pakistan is duty bound to ensure the safety and security of all Indian prisoners in its custody. We request the Pakistan Government once again to release and repatriate all Indian prisoners immediately.”