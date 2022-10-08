  
Nation Other News 08 Oct 2022 Six Indians died in ...
Nation, In Other News

Six Indians died in Pak jails in 9 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 8, 2022, 9:18 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2022, 9:18 am IST
These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails: Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Representational image/AP Photo)
 These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails: Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Representational image/AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India on Friday described the increasing incidents of death of Indian prisoners in Pakistani custody as “alarming”, adding that the matter had been officially raised with Islamanad.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “There has been increasing number of deaths of (Indian) fishermen (in Pakistani custody) in recent times. Six Indian prisoners … I think five of them were fishermen have died in Pakistani custody in the last nine months or so. All six of them had completed their sentences. They were what we would call illegally detained by Pakistan despite completing their sentences and in spite of multiple demands from the Indian side for their release and repatriation.”

He added, “These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails. The matter has been raised by our High Commission in Islamabad as well as with the Pakistani High Commission here (in New Delhi). We would like to reiterate that Pakistan is duty bound to ensure the safety and security of all Indian prisoners in its custody. We request the Pakistan Government once again to release and repatriate all Indian prisoners immediately.”

...
Tags: pakistani jails, pakistani high commission, islamanad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 08 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Amit Shah sends strong message to Pakistan, regional parties from soil of Kashmir
India slams Pak on human rights plaint at UN

Latest From Nation

GHMC headoffice. — Representational Image/DC

Peripherial municipalities bog down civic works in GHMC

Ajay kumar Mishra Mos Home Affairs attends the 30th Rapid action force (RAF) anniversary parade at CRPF Hakimpet on Friday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Union minister hails role of RAF in maintaining law and order

Metro passengers demand addition of more coaches (PTI file image)

Passengers demand additional coaches in Hyderabad Metro Rail

Veteran Congress leader and former MP R. Surender Reddy will be honoured with the Sadbhavana award (Photo by arrangement)

Honour for Congress veteran Surender Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

US asks citizens to be cautious on travelling to northern Telangana

In a new travel advisory, the US State Department cautioned its citizens travelling to India against

SC to examine if educational institution run by minorities will get special status

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim

A migrant shifts his belongings from a waterlogged locality after heavy monsoon rains, at Bellandur in Bengaluru.(Photo: PTI)

Vande Bharat Express hits cow; second such incident in two days

A day before, the newly-launched semi-high speed train had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->