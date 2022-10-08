Rain claims one life, crops suffer inundation in 14,000 acres in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Rain claimed the life of a woman as her mud house collapsed at Darsi in Prakasam district while standing crops were damaged in about 14,000 acres across AP, reports said on Friday. The woman was Thupakula Kasamma, 35.

The two days of rainfall saw canals, tanks and drains overflowing with floodwater. Standing crops suffered damage due to floods in about 11,500 acres in Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur districts. Paddy suffered inundation in 6,000 acres, cotton in 3,000 acres while there was extensive damage to Bengal gram, maize and chilly crops due to flooding and inundation.

As for horticulture crops, crop damage has been reported in about 3,500 acres in Anantapur, Nandyal, Kurnool and Guntur districts. Crops like banana, chilly, flowers, grapes, tomato, turmeric and vegetables were badly affected. Over 1,500 farmers have been affected and the estimated input subsidy was over Rs 174 lakh.

Farmers were worried that if the incessant rainfall continued for more days, it might cause huge damage to their crops.

The state government has asked collectors in the affected districts to be on maximum alert and be on the guard against any untoward incident in view of the massive flooding of low-lying areas.

Weatherman has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next two days in parts of north coastal Andhra and Yanam and heavy rainfall in some other parts. So was the prediction for north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions in the next few days.

The cumulative real time rainfall recorded from 8.30 am to 8 pm on Friday was highest at 149mm in Muddanuru in YSR district followed by 92.5mm in Devarapalli in East Godavari, 56.2mm in Markapur in Prakasam, 56mm in Polavaram in Eluru, 55mm in Cheedikak in Anakapalli and 54.6mm in Balaga in Srikakulam district.