Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a committee with three ministers and senior officials to check exploitation of aqua farmers and resolve issues being faced by them.

There have been reports of traders and buyers forming syndicates and bringing down prices of aqua products. Likewise, rates of aqua feed are also being raised. Aqua farmers have been complaining that these prices are being artificially manipulated.

A delegation of aquaculture farmers and organisations met the CM and complained that businessmen have formed syndicates and are exploiting them. On one hand they have increased prices of aqua feed; on the other they are paying low prices for aqua products, whether fish, shrimp or prawns. This is putting aqua farmers at a disadvantage.

Expressing anger over syndicates exploiting aqua farmers, the Chief Minister directed that a committee of ministers and senior officials be formed forthwith to look into the complaints of aqua farmers. He wanted the committee to submit its report within a week.

Jagan Mohan Reddy warned that his government will not keep quiet if farmers are being forced to suffer losses. If necessary, special laws will be formulated to check this menace and protect farmers’ interests.

Following the CM’s intervention, chief secretary Sameer Sharma issued GO 2081 on Saturday constituting the high-level committee.

The ministers on the committee are Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (Energy), Botsa Satyanarayana (Education), and Seediri Appala Raju (Fisheries). Officials on the panel are Sameer Sarma (chief secretary), Neerabh Kumar Prasad (special CS, Environment and Forests), Poonam Malakondaiah (special CS, Fisheries), K. Vijayanand (special CS, Energy), and K. Kannababu (fisheries commissioner). Kannababu will be convenor of the high-level committee.