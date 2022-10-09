Hyderabad CP CV Anand reviews Milad-Un-Nabi arrangements

City police commissioner C.V. Anand addresses Muslim religious heads and police officers on the preparations and security arrangements for Sunday’s Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city on Saturday. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The city police on Saturday began implementing several measures to ensure that the Milad-un-Nabi procession scheduled for Sunday, after starting late on Saturday night, passes off peacefully.

City police chief C.V. Anand held a coordination meeting with prominent Muslim clerics and senior police officers to elicit their opinions on security and traffic related arrangements.

Anand urged the clerics and elders to persuade youngsters to commute safely and observe the rules during the processions, and appealed to them to uphold the city’s famed Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb.

Referring to the infighting amongst small groups, which is causing disquiet and issues for law and order, the commissioner urged them not to react quickly to issues.

Warning trouble makers, he said that misuse of social media platforms to instigate or hurt the sentiments of other communities will be strictly dealt with and organisers will be held responsible if anything goes wrong.

Anand apprised them of the security measures and traffic diversion arrangements being made and the force deployment.

Muslim clerics Syed Ahmed Ul Hussaini Sayeed Qadri, president of Khadri International, Rasheed Abdul Razzak, general secretary, several religious heads and senior police officers from law and order and Special Branch were present.

Community members applauded the arrangements being done by the state government and the city police.