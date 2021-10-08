Nation Other News 08 Oct 2021 TDB to examine wheth ...
Nation, In Other News

TDB to examine whether fake 'chembola' finds reference in SC case documents

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
The Pandalam royal family, the erstwhile custodians of the Sabarimala hill shrine, demanded an inquiry into the allegations
Sabarimala temple (PTI)
 Sabarimala temple (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: N Vasu, the president of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), on Friday said the apex temple body would examine whether any document submitted to the Supreme Court related to the Sabarimala case had the reference of a fabricated manuscript, possessed by the self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

He said he has no knowledge whether the controversial 'chembola' (a copper plate manuscript) regarding Sabarimala rituals was submitted as evidence to the apex court in connection with the women entry issue and there was no official record indicating that.

 

"The Travancore Devaswom Board has no such document. I have given directions to examine whether any document, submitted to the court, has the reference regarding the Chembola," he told television channels.

His response came days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had rejected the opposition charge that his government had used the fabricated manuscript to dupe people during the time of Sabarimala women entry issue.

The Congress-led opposition on Tuesday alleged that the self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, who was arrested recently, had tried to dupe people regarding the rituals at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple using the fabricated manuscript and the Marxist party government also had a role in it.

 

"The allegation that the government had tried to deceive people by fabricating the chembola regarding the rituals at Sabarimala is baseless. Since all such matters are coming under the purview of the Crime Branch inquiry, no further details can be divulged right now," Vijayan had said.

He had also said a letter has been given to the the Archaeological Survey of India and the Archaeological Department to probe the antiquity of the articles found in the collection of the accused.

The 'Chembola' became a topic of political controversy after Mavunkal's arrest last week by the Crime Branch in connection with a cheating case.

 

A section of the media had reported earlier that the 'chembola', possessed by Mavunkal, had references about the ownership and rituals of the Lord Ayyappa Temple.

The Pandalam royal family, the erstwhile custodians of the hill shrine, demanded an inquiry into the allegations whether the fake document was used by the Vijayan government as evidence in the apex court to support its arguments favouring the entry of young women into the Sabarimala Temple.

...
Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala ayyappa temple, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Grey-headed Swamphen. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala farmers of pokkali rice move HC seeking declaration of Swamphen as vermin

Gurram Venkatesh, a resident of Garlapada village in Khammam district built a temple for the Dabangg actor with the help of his family. (Photo: ANI)

Sonu Sood gets one more temple in Telangana's Khammam

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 21,257 fresh cases of Covid, 271 new deaths

Fire Brigade personnel inspect a four-storey building which collapsed at Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Tilted building collapses in Bengaluru, no casualties reported



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

Tilted building collapses in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Fire Brigade personnel inspect a four-storey building which collapsed at Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Sonu Sood gets one more temple in Telangana's Khammam

Gurram Venkatesh, a resident of Garlapada village in Khammam district built a temple for the Dabangg actor with the help of his family. (Photo: ANI)

Heritage school, college buildings to be protected monuments in Kerala

At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that, Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->